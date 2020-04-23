Giant 40,000 piece Disney jigsaw puzzle sells out – but there are other options for Disney fans

While we’re spending extra time at home, many have turned to the challenge of piecing together a good old fashioned jigsaw puzzle to pass the time. While some of us are left feeling pretty proud after finishing a 1,000 or 5,000 piece scene, there are others who have clearly kicked things up a notch.

Advertisement

Recent social media posts have featured hugely dedicated puzzle fans finishing Ravensburger’s Disney Moments puzzle in all its 40,320 pieces of glory. According to Ravensburger and the Guinness World Records, this giant jigsaw is the largest commercially-available puzzle in the world and measures a whopping 680 x 192cm when complete.

The Disney Moments puzzle features ten scenes from classic movies including Snow White, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

Unfortunately for fans, the giant puzzle is unavailable on Amazon and also on Ravensburger’s own website.

1,000 piece+ Disney puzzles to buy online

If you can’t get your hands on this gigantic jigsaw, or simply don’t have the space for it, there are still plenty of other (slightly less ambitious) Disney puzzles out there to keep boredom at bay. And don’t forget, there’s always Disney Plus, the House of Mouse’s new streaming service, for you to get your Disney fix.

Wonderful World of Disney Puzzle – 1,000 pieces

Amazon

Ravensburger’s Wonderful World of Disney Puzzle offers an interesting circular design featuring characters from various films, including Peter Pan and Dumbo.

Buy on Amazon

Disney Multicha Puzzle – 5,000 pieces

Amazon

Featuring over 60 characters in one busy scene, this Disney puzzle from Ravensburger is sure to keep you busy for a while.

Buy on Amazon

Disney Museum Puzzle – 9,000 pieces

Another challenging puzzle with a huge 9,000 pieces, this Ravensburger jigsaw features a hall of fame of Disney characters.

Buy on Amazon

Puzzles taking over the kitchen table? Try a puzzle roll matt to keep things tidy – though, this won’t be big enough for the whopping 40,000 piece Disney Moments design – this puzzle matt fits 1,500 pieces.

Amazon

Buy on Amazon

Need more Disney? Sign up to Disney Plus for a free seven day trial.