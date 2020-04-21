Will there be a second series of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot To Handle – the dating competition with an abstinence twist – only landed on Netflix last Friday, 17th April, but viewers are already asking for more of the rule-breaking, real connections and robot Lana that saw in series one.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about Too Hot to Handle season two…

Will there be a second season?

Netflix has not yet announced whether a second series of the dating competition/retreat is in the works, however Love Is Blind – a similar reality success for the platform – was renewed for two more series so let’s hope that Too Hot To Handle gets the same treatment.

The show’s narrator Desiree Burch hinted at a second series, telling RadioTimes.com that she would return for series two “in a heartbeat”. She added that she would be curious to see if the show would include LGBT contestants and singles from other countries.

When will it be released on Netflix?

If a second series of the dating competition is commissioned, we may have to wait a while for a fresh batch of contestants. The first series was filmed in March and April of last year – confirmed by Chloe Veitch to her Instagram followers: “It was filmed last year. I’ve literally waited a whole year for it to come out.”

If the first series is anything to go by, Too Hot To Handle series two won’t be hitting Netflix anytime soon.

Where will it be filmed?

A second series of Too Hot To Handle may be filmed at the same location as the first – a private estate in Mexico. The 10 commitment-phobes spent four weeks at secluded haven Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country, surrounded by over nine miles of Pacific Ocean beaches.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak disrupting industries across the world, including reality TV production, travel may be ruled out for new single contestants in the foreseeable future. Variety reported last week that Love Island producers are preparing for a series seven to be filmed in the UK due to COVID-19, so it’s possible that Too Hot To Handle may follow suit – although this may be hard to do with an international cast.

What happened last series?

Too Hot To Handle’s first series saw ten singles search for love at a sunny seaside villa in a bid to win the $100,000 jackpot under one condition – no sexual activity.

Throughout the eight-part series, we saw the contestants struggle to keep it in their pants, with some succeeding but a few failing miserably. With deductions being made to the prize pot every time the rules are broken, the total amount sunk down to $50,000 at one point (mainly thanks to Harry and Francesca), although the pair were given the opportunity to earn the money back.

As a result, the remaining members of the group split the $75,000 jackpot between them – going home with $7,500 each (£6,080).

Only two strong couples left the retreat as an item – Francesca and Harry, and Rhonda and Sharron – which is unsurprising considering that both couples cost their fellow contestants the most money.

The series also saw the late arrival of four new singles – Bryce Hirschberg, Lydia Clyma, Madison Wyborny and Kori Sampson, although the latter two were eliminated from the retreat along with troublemaker Haley Cureton. Matthew ‘Jesus’ Smith voluntarily walked away from the competition in episode six after struggling to find love but feeling satisfied with his progress on the show.

Advertisement

Too Hot To Handle season one is available to stream on Netflix now. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.