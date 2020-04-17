Where is Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle filmed?

As 10 singletons get to know each other very well, all eyes has been on the gorgeous retreat they’re living in on Too Hot to Handle.

Well thankfully, it’s a very real place – and we have all the details on how you can visit it.

Read on to find the luxury resort of your dreams…

Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed?

The show is made in Mexico, in a private estate called Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country.

Punta Mita is a private peninsula which is situated at the North of Banderas Bay.

The seriously secluded haven is surrounded by over nine miles of Pacific Ocean beaches and coves, making it the perfect place for a hideaway holiday for our cast members.

And if you have the money, you can even stay at the Casa Tau retreat.

According to Trip Advisor, the gorgeous villa holds a whopping 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It can house up to 26 guests.

That’s not all, there’s butlers on call, waiting staff and even its own chef on hand to tempt your tastebuds.

There’s a private bunker-style beach to escape the crowds and the villa has its own pool for you to take a dip in.

And the master suite even has its very own infinity pool at your service.

It isn’t cheap though – one night in the gorgeous villa will set you back £15,660 a night!

We can but dream…

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix now. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.