Is Sing on Disney Plus in the UK? How to watch online

As fans of the movie will know, Sing is a feel-good animated family film based around a struggling theatre’s bid to stay afloat in launching a singing competition.

Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane, it was first released in 2016 and went on to receive two Golden Globe nominations.

While you can watch over 500 movies on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney Plus, Sing fans may be wondering whether this particular film features on their content list – and where they might find it online if not.

Read on to find out.

Sign up to Disney Plus for a seven day free trial

Is Sing on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, Sing is not currently available on Disney Plus.

Illumination Entertainment for Universal Pictures bought the rights to Sing – the studio which also delivered Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets.

How to watch Sing online

You can, however, watch Sing online by purchasing it for £4.99 from Amazon Prime Video or from iTunes for £4.99.

For other feel-good family favourites and new releases such as The Mandalorian, you can sign up to Disney Plus