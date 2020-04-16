The Last Kingdom season 4: Aelfric’s return, Uhtred’s doomed romance and more hints from new trailer

After a long break, The Last Kingdom is finally returning to Netflix for what looks like the most action-packed season yet.

The season four trailer dropped last weekend and saw Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) continue his fight for Wessex during the most vulnerable time in its history.

Here are five of the biggest developments on the way in The Last Kingdom season four…

Uhtred is finally returning to Bebbanburg

It’s the betrayal that kick started this entire saga: after Uhtred’s father died in battle, the land he should have inherited was stolen from him by his treacherous uncle who wanted him dead.

Uhtred found refuge with the Danes, setting him on his extraordinary path in life, but he never lost his lust for vengeance and his desire to reclaim what is rightfully his.

For the last few seasons, this subplot has taken a back seat to more pressing concerns, such as the ongoing Dane attacks on Wessex – but that looks set to change.

The season four trailer confirms the return of nasty uncle Aelfric (Joseph Millson), who is seen gazing out from the safety of fortified Bebbanburg – it may finally be time for a face-off years in the making…

King Edward’s reign is off to a rough start

Poor King Edward (Timothy Innes). After his sickly father finally passed away, the young prince had a difficult rise to the throne, which saw the emergence of enemies both outside and within his very own kingdom.

Though it appears his reign has now been accepted, he faces the same challenge that plagued his father: keeping the Danish warriors from conquering Wessex and destroying the Saxon people.

Fortunately, while there was once doubt about the boy’s leadership and fighting capabilities, Edward seems to have become more confident since we last saw him, getting stuck into the action on England’s brutal battlefields.

Brida has stayed loyal to the Danes

One of the best characters in The Last Kingdom has always been fierce warrior Brida (played by Emily Cox).

As a fellow Saxon taken in by Danes as a child, she and Uhtred grew up together and once had a loving bond, but it has been tested lately as they find themselves on opposing sides of the war for Wessex.

The season four trailer confirms that Brida remains loyal to the Danes and is growing closer to fellow warrior Cnut (Magnus Bruun) – but this could spell the end of her friendship with Uhtred…

Uhtred may have finally chosen a side

One of the running themes of The Last Kingdom has been Uhtred’s muddled sense of identity.

Born a Saxon but raised a Dane, he feels a level of kinship with both sides and this has landed him in hot water on many occasions.

However, the season four trailer seems to suggest that he’s finally settled on Saxon, which would have huge ramifications for Wessex and his own personal journey.

A Dane warrior asks Uhtred: “Why do you choose them?”

To which he simply replies: “They are my people.”

He wouldn’t have been saying that a few seasons ago…

Love is in the air for Uhtred and Aethelflaed

Although the pair have long displayed obvious feelings for each other, neither Uhtred nor Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) have acted on what they agree would be a doomed romance.

However, in the heat of battle, the season four trailer shows the two of them getting close, seemingly about to share a passionate kiss.

Given the fate of Uhtred’s previous romantic partners, that might not be Aethelflaed’s wisest decision…

The Last Kingdom season four lands on Netflix on Sunday 26th April