Disney Plus to launch The Mandalorian companion series on Star Wars Day

Disney+ has announced the launch of a brand new companion series for The Mandalorian – which is set to debut on May the 4th, commonly known as Star Wars Day.

Advertisement

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series, with creator Jon Favreau telling stories about the making of the show.

The series will consist of eight episodes, with each chapter set to focus on a different aspect of the show – all featuring exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

Favreau said of the show, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season One.

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Some of the areas that are discussed on the show include the legacy of George Lucas, how the cast were able to bring their characters to life and some of the artistry behind the show’s practical effects.

Episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Fridays following the May 4th debut.

Meanwhile, the new series won’t be the only major event on Star Wars Day this year – long running animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to come to a close on the same day, airing its final episode after seven seasons.

According to Disney, the series finale explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? Sign up here. You can check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows to see what else the streamer has on.

Advertisement

The first season of The Mandalorian and the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are available to stream on Disney+. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.