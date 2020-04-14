Tiger King’s John Finlay reveals Joe Exotic isn’t singing in his music videos

Joe Finlay, star of Netflix’s Tiger King, has just confirmed something that a lot of us have suspected: Joe Exotic isn’t actually singing in those infamous music videos.

Finlay was once in a relationship with the disgraced former zookeeper and became a memorable face in the documentary series due to his numerous tattoos and very few teeth.

He participated in a recent aftershow special with comedian Joel McHale to discuss living in a post-Tiger King world.

One of the biggest reveals to come from the newly released episode is the (unsurprising) confirmation that Joe Exotic isn’t really the singer of his bizarre cat-themed songs.

Many viewers noted the disparity between Exotic’s regular voice and the husky vocals of his music, prompting suspicion that he was lip-syncing to somebody else’s work.

Finlay claims “that is not him singing” and went into more detail about the strange experience of having Exotic dedicate a song to you.

He said: “I don’t exactly remember the words. Some of them were bad. Some of them were great. Some of them were just way off the wall.”

The new episode also shows off Finlay’s brand new set of teeth, which render him almost unrecognisable, while also giving him a chance to voice his dissatisfaction of his portrayal in the series.

He added: “I was portrayed as a drugged out hillbilly and that was not me then. At the time, I was four to five years clean. When my daughter was born, I decided to never touch another drug ever again.”

Tiger King is streaming now on Netflix