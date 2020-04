Original High School Musical cast reunite for Disney Family Singalong

The original cast of Disney’s High School Musical are reuniting for a star-studded television event.

Disney Family Singalong will see cast members from various Disney films and TV shows come together to give renditions of iconic songs from their homes.

Included in the lineup are Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel from the hit Disney Channel films, while Zac Efron will also appear in a video message.

They’ll be performing one of the most famous songs from the series, which has a particularly relevant title for our current times: We’re All in This Together.

Other highlights confirmed for the event are Christina Aguilera singing Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, Donny Osmond performing I’ll Make A Man Out of You from Mulan, and Josh Groban singing Toy Story’s You’ve Got a Friend in Me.

In the US, the special is airing on ABC at 8pm EST, but international fans will be able to tune in as well when its made available on YouTube and social media.

Those craving even more Disney content should check out the best films and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is available for £5.99/month or £59.99 for a full year, subscribe here