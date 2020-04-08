Accessibility Links

Lisa Kudrow cast in Steve Carell’s Netflix series Space Force

She joins a star-studded cast for this comedy from the creators of The US Office

Steve Carrell and Lisa Kudrow in Netflix's Space Force

Lisa Kudrow will star opposite Steve Carell in a new comedy series on Netflix.

Space Force follows Air Force general Mark R. Naird (Carell) as he takes on the tough job of leading the US Army’s newly-founded Space Force.

He and his family move to a remote base in Colorado, where they collaborate with a colourful team of scientists and astronauts with the goal of achieving total space dominance.

Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, Mark’s wife, who has been dedicated to her husband’s career for many years, but now finds herself moving in a different direction.

Co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on The US Office, Space Force boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Noah Emmerich (The Americans) co-star in the series, alongside Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley).

Netflix has announced that the series will be available to stream from 29th May 2020.

Kudrow, best known for the role of Phoebe Buffay on Friends, recently appeared in Channel 4 and Netflix co-production Feel Good.

Space Force lands on Netflix on 29th May. Check out our best TV series on Netflix round-up. 

