New on Netflix April 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

With many people spending more time at home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely that Netflix usage is going to be even higher than normal in the coming weeks and months – and the good news is that there’s a great selection of new films and TV series coming to the platform in April.

Advertisement

The month sees a wealth of new original series, including the debut of true crime documentaries How to Fix a Drug Scandal and Murder to Mercy, as well as comedy series The Brews Brothers and new adult animation series from the creator of Adventure Time, The Midnight Gospel.

There’s also the return of two Netflix favourites – with the second series of sports documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die and another run of Ricky Gervais’ hit comedy After Life.

As far as films go, there’s Extraction, a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, The Willoughbys, a new animated family film and the final batch of Studio Ghibli films – including Howl’s Moving Castle and Pom Poko.

Tomorrow sees a wealth of new titles drop, with the first five series of hit US sitcom Community added to the service. The series was a huge critical hit and also went down a storm with audiences, telling the story of a group of students who had enrolled in a community college. The stars included Donald Glover, Alison Brie and Ken Jeong and the show was notable for making heavy use of pop culture references ad well as frequently parodying common tropes.

Also tomorrow, a fourth series of Nailed It! arrives – an amateur baking competition which is a bit like The Great British Bake Off but with contestants of a slightly less impressive calibre and El Dragón: Return of a Warrior, a Spanish language crime drama series about a successful but mysterious entrepreneur.

If you’re still looking for Netflix’s March releases we have the schedule.

Read on for our pick of the April list.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wednesday 1st April

Community seasons 1-6 Six series of the hit US sitcom about a diverse group of quirky characters at a community college, starring Donald Glover and Alison Brie. Watch on Netflix

From Up on Poppy Hill Studio Ghibli film that tells the story of a high-school girl who seeks to prevent the school clubhouse from being demolished. Watch on Netflix

How to Fix a Drug Scandal season 1 True crime documentary that focuses on the crimes of two drug lab chemists. Watch on Netflix

Howl’s Moving Castle Studio Ghibli film about a girl who befriends a wizard living in a magic flying castle – before she is cursed by an evil witch. Watch on Netflix

Nailed It! season 4 Reality series starring amateur bakers who haven’t always been successful in the kitchen. Watch on Netflix

Pom Poko Studio Ghibli film about tanuki – Japanese raccoon dogs that are commonplace in Japanese folklore and are able shape-shift. Watch on Netflix

Ponyo Studio Ghibli film about a goldfish princess who longs to become human. Watch on Netflix

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 Second series of the fly-on-the-wall documentary providing an in-depth look at the inner goings on at Sunderland Football Club. Watch on Netflix

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. Looking forward to finding out how this one ends… ???? pic.twitter.com/SEBYjgic6c — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2020

When Marnie Was There Studio Ghibli film about a young girl who moves to the country and befriends a mysterious girl – with whom she has unexpectedly close ties. Watch on Netflix

Whisper of the Heart A girl who spends much of her time reading spots that all of the library books she takes out have previously been borrowed by the same boy in this Studio Ghibli title. Watch on Netflix

The Wind Rises Studio Ghibli film about a Japanese aviation engineer who created a Second World War fighter plane. Watch on Netflix

Friday 3rd April

Coffee & Kareem Ed Helms and Taraji P Henson star in this original Netflix comedy film about a 12-year-old who accidentally involves his family in a secret criminal network

Money Heist/La Casa de Papel part 4 Spanish crime drama series about a criminal mastermind returns for its fourth chapter

Ok, we guess we’ll just be incredibly stressed from now until 3 April after seeing this trailer for Money Heist pt4 pic.twitter.com/EW8YVdLRhc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 5, 2020

Tuesday 7th April

dinnerladies Hit BBC sitcom created by comedy legend Victoria Wood, set in a factory canteen

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 part 3 Latest series of the Japanese reality show that sees six young men and women who haven’t previously met move into a house for the summer

The Vicar of Dibley DawnFrench stars as village cleric Geraldine Grainger in Richard Curtis’s popular BBC sitcom

Thursday 9th April

The Circle: France season 1 The first season of the French version of the popular reality series in which contestants can only communicate via an online portal

Friday 10th April

The Breakfast Club Seminal 1980s Brat Pack movie starring Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy and Paul Gleason

Brews Brothers season 1 New comedy series about two estranged brothers who are experts at brewing beer but less successful at getting on as a family

Love Wedding Repeat Sam Claflin, Freida Pinto, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson and Aisling Bea star in this Netflix Original romcom

Tigertail Original drama film about a Taiwanese man who moves to America to start a new life, leaving behind his love

Tuesday 14th April

Chris D’Elia: No Pain Latest stand-up special from the American comedian, with subjects including self-censorship and problematic dolphins

Wednesday 15th April

The Innocence Files season 1 Documentary series that aims to look at why the road to justice can be a long and difficult journey

Outer Banks Drama in which a group of best friends are ready to risk everything to find $400 million in lost gold

Thursday 16th April

Fauda season 3 Third series of the Israeli series based on the creators’ time in the Israeli Defence Forces

Friday 17th April

Earth and Blood French documentary film about a bitter feud between a drug dealer and a sawmill owner

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior Spanish language crime drama series about a successful but mysterious entrepreneur. Watch on Netflix

Sergio Original film focusing on the life of the much respected Brazilian United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello starring Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas

Too Hot to Handle season 1 New reality show that sees singles flown to a sunny paradise and challenged with staying celibate – with a $100,000 cash prize at stake

Monday 20th April

Cooked with Cannabis Cooking show hosted by Kelis which sees contestants create culinary masterpieces containing marijuana

The Last Dance The story of how Michael Jordan and the Chicago 90s Bulls came to dominate and define basketball

The Midnight Gospel New adult animation from the creator of Adventure Time that sees a space caster explore existential questions

Wednesday 22nd April

Circus of Books Documentary about a couple who ran the biggest gay porn store in Los Angeles for decades

Peaky Blinders season 5 The fifth and most recent series of the Cillian Murphy-starring Birmingham gangster saga

The Willoughbys Original animated family film based on the children’s book of the same name and with an all-star voice cast including Will Forte, Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph

Friday 24th April

After Life season 2 Ricky Gervais’ acclaimed comedy-drama series returns for a second run

to celebrate the news of season 2 here's @rickygervais and the cast of After Life pissing about aka the season 1 bloopers pic.twitter.com/uTuUxPdvzX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 3, 2019

Extraction Original action thriller film written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth

What you need to know about EXTRACTION: It stars Chris Hemsworth. Oh you need more? OK, fine. -Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary. -It's the feature directing debut of ATOMIC BLONDE stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave. -It arrives on Netflix 4/24 pic.twitter.com/Jy8ivGhd90 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 18, 2020

Wednesday 29th April

A Secret Love Two women who fall in love in 1947 and begin a 65 year journey of love in this South Korean drama series

Extracurricular South Korean crime series about an ambitious student who commits a crime in order to go to university

Murder to Mercy: the Cyntoia Brown Story True crime documentary exploring the case of a 16-year-old girl who was sentenced to life in prison

Thursday 30th April

Biohackers season 1 German sci-fi series about a girl who gets tangled in the world of biohacking after starting medical school to get closer to a professor she thinks was involved in a past family tragedy

The Victim’s Game season 1 A forensic detective who discovers his estranged daughters link to mysterious murders in this new crime drama

Advertisement

Note: David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet was due to arrive in April, but its launch has been pushed back to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary will draw on Attenborough’s 93 years to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, and reportedly offers a powerful message of hope for future generations.