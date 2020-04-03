Accessibility Links

Is Tales From The Loop on Amazon Prime? How to watch Simon Stålenhag series

How to watch the next big sci-fi head-scratcher online

tales from the loop

While the days – and indeed our lives – may seem in a loop during lockdown, science fiction drama series Tales From The Loop provides a welcome distraction by exploring a world even stranger than our own.

Based on the popular paintings by Simon Stålenhag, this mind-bending series follows townspeople who live above the mysterious Loop – a machine built to solve the mysteries of the universe…

So for slow, thoughtful science fiction to pass these long days, why not delve into the loop.

Is Tales From The Loop on Amazon Prime?

Yes – as an Amazon Original Tales From The Loop is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The first eight-episode season premiered on 3rd April 2020 and is available to watch now.

Starring Rebecca Hall (The Prestige), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), the series explores an underground facility known as The Loop, which makes science fiction a reality for a small town. As it was based on an art book rather than a written novel, expect to see Stålenhag’s paintings beautifully recreated as live-action shots in the show.

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

If you haven’t yet tried Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Not only do you get access to Prime Video shows such as Tales From The Loop and Star Trek Picard, but free premium delivery, access to Prime Music and Prime Reading and early access to deals.

All about Tales From The Loop

tales from the loop
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

