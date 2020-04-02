Netflix’s new comedy Brews Brothers will leave you in hysterics – here’s everything you need to know

It couldn’t be more perfect timing for Netflix’s new comedy, Brews Brothers.

With so much currently going on, the new show is set to take your mind off things with its banter, beer and brotherly love – or the lack of it.

The comedy follows two estranged brothers who find themselves running a brewery together. And based on the trailer, it looks absolutely hilarious!

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Brews Brothers on?

Season one will be coming to Netflix on April 10th.

It’ll be available to stream on the site from 08:00 BST (British Summer Time).

What is Brews Brothers about?

The series is about two brothers Wilhem and Adam Rodman who run Robins brewery together, however, they have very different attitudes and methods in how they approach it.

“They say opposites are supposed to complete each other, but you two together don’t even make a normal person,” says one of the characters in the trailer, and judging by the clip this couldn’t be more true.

The official synopsis adds: “Each one is a beer genius… a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities. A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don’t even make a full person.”

Written by real life brothers Greg Schaffer (That 70s Show) and Jeff Schaffer (The League), the comedy shows a funny, yet authentic sibling relationship and how the work place can make or break this.

Who are the cast?

Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle play the brothers Wilhelm and Adam; along with their friends Sarah (Carmen Flood) and Chuy (Marques Ray). Together they run Rodman’s – a brewery in Van Nuys, California.

It looks like German actor and comedian Flula Borg will also be making a guest appearance, as he’s seen in the trailer swinging around by a rope while trying to “drink from both holes” (we’ll leave you to work out what those are!).

Is there a trailer?

There sure is and from the looks of it, it’s due to be hilarious!

From a beer-drinking dog, to some very unsavoury beer ingredients, the clip makes for some serious comedy gold.

You watch it below.

Brews Brothers airs on Netflix from April 10th. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.