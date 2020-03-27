Netflix’s Messiah has been cancelled after just one season

Netflix will not renew Messiah for a second series, following reported uncertainty about filming internationally in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was confirmed by series star Wil Traval, who posted an on-set photo on Instagram, captioned: “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

Traval, who played Will Matthews during series one, also added the hashtag “#tellthemno” in an apparent attempt to inspire a fan petition calling for the show’s renewal, similar to the one that helped save TV series Lucifer.

Messiah series one, which was filmed in various international locations, follows a CIA officer (Michelle Monaghan) who must investigate a modern-day Christ-like figure, Al-Masih, as she attempts to discover whether or not he’s a con-man – or the real deal.

