Bad Boys for Life getting early video on demand release date

Bad Boys for Life is getting an early video on-demand release, as is becoming the trend as the movie industry reacts to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is the highest grossing movie of the year so far following the success of the original Bad Boys, and the sequel Bad Boys 2.

It was originally released in cinemas in January and is now joining other films in bringing forward its home release dates. While movie lovers can’t attend the cinema thanks to current world events, they are still able to enjoy movies at home.

Bad Boys for Life will now be available to watch in your living room on 31st March, significantly earlier than planned.

How to watch Bad Boys for Life online

Bad Boys for Life is the latest in a long line of films bringing forward their digital release date. Others include Trolls World Tour, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Birds of Prey all of which will be released on home entertainment much earlier than anticipated.

You’ll be able to find them on the likes of Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play.

Why has Bad Boys for Life been released early?

Usually there would be a much longer gap between cinema premiere and home entertainment release date – about three months at least – but extraordinary circumstances are prompting exceptional behaviour from movie studios.

While some films like new Bond instalment No Time to Die have pushed back their box office release by months, others like Mission: Impossible 7 have been forced to completely stop filming until it is safe for people to gather again.

This unfortunate slowdown in content creation is at odds with soaring TV audiences and the fact that millions of people around the world are looking for some form of entertainment while not able to go about their everyday lives. The thinking is that early digital releases will keep captive audiences happy when they can’t go to the cinema.

Bad Boys for Life was released in cinemas on 17th January this year, and will now be available to watch at home from 31st March. If you’d rather hang on for the DVD, it will be released on 31st April.