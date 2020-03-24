Disney Plus goes live – fans say “staying in doesn’t look so bad now”

Following a long wait, Disney+ has finally arrived in the UK—launching more than three months after it was first released across the Atlantic.

And the launch couldn’t have come at a better time for Disney fans—with British citizens urged to stay indoors in an address by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The platform includes a wealth of classic Disney movies in addition to a strand of original and beloved TV shows, including new Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Toy Story 4 spin-off Forky Asks a Question and The Simpsons.

And Disney fans have reacted positively to the launch of the new streaming service—with many expressing relief at some welcome good news amongst the current crisis.

One Twitter user wrote, “Disney Plussed up. Scrolling through the menus I forgot how many films they actually have. Buzzing to get these in my peepers in 4K.”

Disney Plussed up. ???? Scrolling through the menus I forgot how many films they actually have. Buzzing to get these in my peepers in 4K. #DisneyPlusUK pic.twitter.com/ZK5qwmnr3n — ᴡᴇs ᴘ (@WesPringle) March 24, 2020

Another fan tweeted, “Staying inside doesn’t seem so bad now. Disney+ is out in the UK now!” while a third added, “Oh, hello! What perfect timing to welcome you into my life.”

Many other fans shared what their first priority would be upon starting their subscription.

One user tweeted, “First thing to watch on #DisneyPlusUK? Reliving my childhood with the 1994 Spider-man series.”

And another claimed, “What to watch first…. apart from Bedknobs & Broomsticks!”

Yeahhhhhhh ✌???? #DisneyPlusUK What to watch first…. apart from Bedknobs & Broomsticks ???? pic.twitter.com/M5Ah7shxYg — Jack H ???? (@DisneyParksJack) March 24, 2020

Whatever your first choice is though, there’s certainly no shortage of films and TV shows to work your way through.

We’ve got a full guide to everything coming to Disney+, as well as the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+.