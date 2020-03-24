Disney Plus Party lets you watch along with your friends and chat

The only thing better than watching Disney Plus right now is watching with your friends – so lucky there’s an app for that.

From Star Wars to Frozen, classic Disney to remakes and new original series there’s a feature that lets you watch your favourite Disney Plus TV shows, movies and shorts with your friends. Check out our guide to everything on Disney Plus before you dive in…

So what do you have to do to get it? Similarly to the Netflix Party App, the Google Chrome Extension lets you create a link to invite people to watch along with you.

How much does Disney Plus Party cost?

If you go to Google’s App Store you can find Disney Plus Party to download. Netflix Plus Party is a free app, but the Disney Plus Party app is £1.89. So when we’re all staying in you have a chance to chat to your friends. It goes without saying the Disney Plus Party isn’t official merch.

How to use Disney Plus Party

You can only use Google Chrome for this, rather than other browsers.

All you need to do is get everyone on the app then send your link. Make sure you’re all logged into Disney+ and select what you want to watch.

The Disney Plus Party icon will appear in the top corner. Click that and create a room with a code, share that with your friends. That’s it!

When everyone has joined, watch away.

Now excuse us, we’re off to watch Return of Jafar.