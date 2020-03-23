There are just a few hours left until Disney+ launches in the UK – Disney’s new streaming service set to replace Disney Life.

With many of us planning to consume more TV than usual in the coming months and with many kids spending more time at home, Disney+ couldn’t have come at a better time for busy households – Disney+ subscribers can stream to four devices at once.

Anticipating high demand, Disney+ has also followed suit after Netflix revealed it will be decreasing streaming quality to reduce pressure on internet providers. Disney+ has committed to temporarily reduce bandwidth usage by 25%.

What time does Disney+ launch in the UK?

Disney+ hasn’t announced an exact time but expect to have access early morning on Tuesday 24th March.

Based on the official site’s countdown timer, excited fans will be able to stream content in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 24th March, the official launch date for the streaming service.

Disney is offering an early sign-up deal until the service goes live. This means that if you sign before midnight on Monday 23rd March, you’ll save £10 on the annual subscription price – usually £59.99 a year.

What shows are available on Disney+ from launch?

To keep you entertained, Disney has revealed that subscribers will have access to over 500 films, 350 series, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons from launch.

Fans are also eagerly anticipating Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but will only have access to two episodes at launch. The Mandalorian will roll out on a weekly basis.

Other highlights include The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Encore!, Toy Story: Forky Asks a Question, Marvel’s Hero Project and Frozen 2.

The countdown to Disney+ is nearly over.

