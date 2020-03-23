When is Sex Education season 3 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Sex Education has returned for a triumphant second season on Netflix, and viewers that were taken in by the quirky style, outrageous humour and honest portrayal of adolescent sexuality last time out will no doubt be binging their through the eight new episodes.

Advertisement

And with the second season once again ending with a few unresolved threads, fans will be desperate to know when they can expect another trip to Moordale Secondary School.

Here’s everything we know about Sex Education season three so far… (warning: spoilers for seasons 1 and 2)

Has Sex Education been renewed for a third season?

Yes! Netflix announced on 10th February 2020 that Sex Education would be returning, with new episodes set to enter production later in the year.

The first season of Sex Education was in Netflix’s top 10 most streamed series for 2019, and with loose ends still to tie up, it’s no surprise the show got renewed. If it follows the same pattern as seasons one and two, then we can probably expect a third run in January 2021.

Series creator Laurie Nunn has also told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the show’s characters have “got legs” and that Sex Education could run for several more seasons.

“I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance,” she said. “[Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

Which cast members will return for Sex Education season 3?

While there is no confirmation, we’d expect the full slate of main characters to return – so you can probably rely on seeing more of Otis, Maeve, Eric, Jean, Adam, Aimee and Jackson in the future.

What was Sex Education season 2 about?

*CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS*

At the start of season two we join Otis as he tries to navigate his relationship with Ola and come to terms with his new-found sex drive. Things are complicated by a number of factors: he soon discovers that his mother has begun a relationship with Ola’s father and that she has begun a one-woman mission to revolutionise the school’s sex education classes. Meanwhile, he is also hit by the revelation that Maeve has a crush on him.

By the end of the season he’s made more than a few enemies – embarrassing himself with an excruciating drunken speech at a party where he lambasts both Ola and Maeve, before he goes on to lose his virginity to Ruby, one of the school’s popular girls. However by the end of the season, thanks partly to a series of exchanges with his mother and his errant father he realises his mistake, sending Maeve an emotional voicemail – only for it to be deleted by her new friend Isaac before she can listen.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, after becoming unsure about his compatibility with new boyfriend Rahim, Eric pursues a relationship with his former bully Adam, who makes a stirring speech during the school show about his feelings for Eric.

Advertisement

Here’s a trailer…