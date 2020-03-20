Is Rise of Skywalker on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online

In an end of an era, an instalment of the Skywalker saga will hit home entertainment one last time.

However, Rise of Skywalker launches in a much more exciting time than its predecessors – not only do we now have widespread digital releases, but there’s a little service called Disney+ about to get its long-awaited UK launch on 24th March.

So will Rise of Skywalker be available on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

Will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney+?

Rise of Skywalker is currently not scheduled to appear on Disney+, making it the only Star Wars movie to not be available on the service at launch. It will inevitably end up on the House of Mouse’s streaming service eventually – though it’ll likely be a few months after the digital release.

However, following the surprise early Disney+ release of Frozen 2, an earlier streaming debut is entirely possible.

What’s the digital release date of Rise of Skywalker?

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital release date UK is Monday 13th April.

The US digital release date was moved forward to 13th March, following the lead of several other early VOD releases.

However, there has been no change to the UK digital release date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is currently available to preorder on Amazon and Sky Store. BT TV customers can also buy the film from the BT TV Film Store after the Rise of Skywalker digital release UK on 13th April.

It will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K from Monday 20th April.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker review

You can read our review of Rise of Skywalker here, in which we described the climactic Star Wars film as “more of a shrug than an air-punch”.

Check out our TV guide for more to watch.