When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Lucifer was revived by Netflix following a huge fan campaign on social media, with its fourth season coming to an emotional end – but that’s not the end of the story for Tom Ellis’s character… oh not nearly!

The great news for fans of the show is that we’re expecting a fifth season of Lucifer soon, and it’s likely it could return for a sixth season – with its creative team intact.

It was reported in February 2020 that Netflix was considering options for a possible season six, but now TV Line reports that co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have closed new deals with the streamer.

For now, here’s everything we know about the upcoming season five, and beyond…

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

Yes! Netflix HAS renewed the show for a fifth time, with reports by TV Line in March 2020 that Netflix may even continue the series for a sixth season.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” said showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

The good news? Lucifer series five was going to consist of 10 episodes, but then six more were announced meaning fans will have 16 hours to enjoy.

The season will be split in two, as Ellis previously confirmed: “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.”

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

The even better news? Season 5’s tenth episode will be a “bloody” musical. Yes, that’s right, the devil himself will be breaking into song and dance – but there will be a reason for it. Speaking to EW about the episode, titled ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’, showrunner Ildy Modrovich said:

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance’. It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

It’s also been announced that singer Debbie Gibson will be appearing in the musical episode as a controlling mother, but that’s all we know so far.

When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix?

Ah, the million dollar question!

At present there is still no confirmed release date for the finale season, however we are predicting that the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 will be released on Netflix in the spring or the summer of 2020.

This could change, however, especially with the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping over the entertainment industry. TVLine reported that production for Lucifer season 5 had come to a halt in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

We’re not sure yet how this will impact the release date or the potential renewal for a sixth series, but will keep you updated.

How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix.

The previous three seasons will, according to series star Tom Ellis, move over to Netflix eventually – but for now, Lucifer seasons one to three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving around the devil.

The show focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

The devil character is based on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

What happened in the previous seasons of Lucifer?

There’s a handy video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the first three series, which you can watch below.

excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our dark lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Lucifer series four saw the devil spiral through an identity crisis. After killing Cain and his devil face finally being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) in the series three finale – not to mention the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was finding it difficult to reconcile his role as the King of Hell with the good person he was becoming.

The season four finale saw Lucifer eventually return to hell after being hunted down by demons, and he went back with the intention of being both the devil and the good angel he truly wants to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Following Fox’s decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival.

Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a significant part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

Now that it has been revealed that the fifth series of Lucifer is the last, there’s ANOTHER fan campaign for the show to continue.

Ildy Modrovich has responded to fan efforts to get Lucifer a sixth season, tweeting: “Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever.

“But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so…”

Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so… ????❤️???? https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 17, 2019

Who is in the cast of Lucifer season five?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would likely reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert has also been confirmed as the great Almighty and Lucifer’s previous boss, who was voiced by author Neil Gaiman in season 3. Gaiman wrote the graphic novels the show is based on.



Kevin Alejandro could be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she’s absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, as we get into our room, how much story would we have for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”

Will there be a Lucifer season 6?

While nothing has been confirmed, it is certainly looking promising. According to TV Line, Lucifer lead Tom Ellis has signed up to a potential season 6.

That said, in June 2019, Netflix announced it was making a fifth and final series – so, it remains to be seen.

But in March 2020 fans’ hopes were raised even further when assistant director Katrina Gould released a cryptic social media post, appearing to hint that the show will be back for a sixth season.

It’s unclear, however, if or how the coronavirus pandemic could affect the potential release of a sixth series.

Watch this space…