Get Disney Plus UK for a cheaper price – but you only have 6 days left

The launch of Disney+ in the UK grows ever closer and it arguably couldn’t come at a better time. With more and more of us spending extra time at home, Disney’s new streaming service offers a great way to keep ourselves and the kids entertained.

In just six days Disney+ launches in the UK, following its release in the US in November 2019. That means there’s less than a week left to take advantage of Disney’s presale deal which ends on Monday 23rd March.

Right now you can sign up to Disney+ for £49.99 for a year, saving £10. From the official launch day on Tuesday 24th March, Disney+ will cost £59.99 for a year.

What is on Disney+?

UK viewers will soon be able to enjoy family favourites, life action remakes and Marvel movies all in one place. There’s also good news for busy households – subscribers can watch on up to four screens at once.

Plus, earlier this week Disney upped the anticipation after revealing that Frozen 2 will be coming early to the streaming service. Disney also revealed that users will be able to set their profile icons as characters from the hit film.

