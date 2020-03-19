How to get a free trial of Disney+ in the UK

From The Mandalorian to Marvel’s Infinity saga and The Lady and the Tramp, new ad-free streaming service Disney+ boasts plenty of titles for TV buffs and film fans alike. However, subscribing to the platform will cost you: £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK, to be precise.

Advertisement

When the service launches on 24th March 2020, is there a cost-free way of testing whether Disney+ is for you or not?

Simple answer: yes. Here’s everything you need to know…

How do I get a free trial of Disney+?

Disney+ offers all new subscribers a seven-day free trial when they first subscribe.

And signing up couldn’t be easier. You can do it through your web browser (via the main Disney+ site), or through your smartphone, tablet, Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, or other compatible devices.

Customers of phone network O2 can also enjoy a six-month (!) free trial – either switch to O2 or upgrade your contract to be eligible for the deal. If you’re not ready for an upgrade, however, you can add Disney+ to your current O2 plan for £5.99 a month and the network will take £2 a month off your bill. You can see more details here.

How many free trials can I get?

Just one, we’re afraid.

That’s because you can’t just use a different email address to open up another Disney+ account. You also need to provide some form of payment when you sign up (such as a debit card). But don’t worry: you won’t be billed until after the free trial is over (you won’t be billed at all if you cancel your subscription before the end of the free trial).

What’s included in the Disney+ free trial?

In short: everything.

Disney+ offers subscribers a wide selection of films and TV shows, from classic Disney content like Snow White, to Pixar movies (think Toy Story) and Marvel series such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There’s also Star Wars films and shows including The Mandalorian, plus National Geographic titles including The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Disney+ launches in the UK on 24th March 2020