How will Sex Education season 3 on Netflix be affected by coronavirus?

With the coronavirus pandemic set to cause months of disruption, many TV and film productions have already been forced to halt or postpone filming. But what about Netflix’s popular comedy-drama Sex Education?

Here’s what we know so far…

When does Netflix plan to film Sex Education season 3?

Just after the successful release of season two, Netflix announced in February that Sex Education had been commissioned for a third season – and that it would go into production “this year”, i.e. 2020.

There’s been no word since on a more exact date.

Will filming for Sex Education be postponed?

According to a Netflix spokesperson, there will be “no changes for now” as principal photography has yet to begin.

At this stage, however, it’s hard to know what the knock-on effects of the coronavirus shutdown will be. We’ll keep this page updated as we find out more.

When will Sex Education season 3 be released?

Season one came out in January 2019, and season two came out in January 2020. Based on those dates, we had been hoping to see season three in January 2021 – though Netflix has not confirmed an air date, writing on YouTube: “Pre-empting comments: no news on the date yet.”