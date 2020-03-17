When is Mindhunter season 3 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Mindhunter, Netflix’s dark psychological crime drama about the early days of the FBI’s behavioural sciences unit, was green-lit for two seasons back in 2016 when it was announced.

And now that the second season has been released, fans are beginning to wonder: is it going to return for a third outing?

Find out everything we know about Mindhunter season three below.

Has Mindhunter been renewed for season 3?

Mindhunter has not been renewed for a third season just yet and the series has been put on hold while director David Fincher works on other projects.

He has prioritised finishing his new feature film Mank as well as his producing duties on the animated series Love, Death and Robots, choosing to step away from Mindhunter for now.

The main cast have been released from their contracts, allowing them to seek out new work, which suggests that Mindhunter won’t be gearing up for another season in the near future.

However, fans shouldn’t lose all hope as there’s a chance the series could make a return at some point.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Entertainment Weekly: “He [Fincher] may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Previously, it was reported that Fincher had five-seasons mapped out for Mindhunter (via The Hollywood Reporter), but this initial plan may no longer be moving forward.

When will Mindhunter season 3 start filming?

If the series were to return, filming probably wouldn’t start until after the release of Fincher’s new feature film Mank, so most likely 2021 at the earliest.

The second season took eight months to film, so if season three were to span a similar timeframe, then 2022 would be the earliest we could reasonably expect new episodes to drop.

Who will be in the cast for Mindhunter season 3?

The three lead actors of Mindhunter – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr – have been released from their contracts while Fincher works on other projects.

If he were to return to Mindhunter in the future, it’s very possible that he could still reunite his core cast members, but he would be required to work around their schedule and any new acting commitments they have made.

Other potential returnees include Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy Tench (Roca was promoted to series regular for season two), Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith (likewise promoted) and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, the new overseer of the Behavioral Science Unit.

Fingers crossed from more of the show’s memorably horrifying serial killers, too, which have previously included Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike) and Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson).