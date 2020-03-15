From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Last updated 15th March 2020

Under The Skin

Surreal indie film starring Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson as an alien who roams the streets of Glasgow, luring men to a terrible fate. Watch Under The Skin on Amazon Prime Video

I, Tonya

I, Tonya tells the thrilling true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on rival athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic pokes fun at the conflicting accounts given by the people involved, while showcasing superb performances from Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took home Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards for his latest film Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity close to extinction after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live on a train divided by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games: Complete Series

Leaving Prime Video this month

All four films in the blockbuster Hunger Games series are available to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric fight to the death before leading an uprising against her oppressors. Watch The Hunger Games on Amazon Prime Video

Justice League

This DC Comics flick may not be the best that the superhero genre has to offer, but it’s a solid effort and fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing their favourite characters unite. Watch Justice League on Amazon Prime Video

Booksmart

This critically acclaimed comedy follows two academic overachievers as they let loose to make the most of their final days as high school students. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her performance. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one of comedy’s most famous double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the two lead roles and were acclaimed for how well they embody the late performers, earning a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for their efforts. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she can make it big. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama about a young folk singer trying to make a name for himself in 1960s New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars in the lead role, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

12 Years A Slave

E1 Entertainment

The recently knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won Best Picture at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years A Slave on Amazon Prime Video

Fantastic Mr Fox

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story about a crafty fox who steals food from neighbourhood farmers. Watch Fantastic Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Fracture

Ryan Gosling (La La Land) stars as a district attorney in this crime thriller, as he attempts to mount a legal case against a cunning murderer (Anthony Hopkins). Watch Fracture on Amazon Prime Video

The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the true story behind what is widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and also stars in the lead role of aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him a fascinating figure to many movie buffs. Watch The Disaster Artist on Amazon Prime Video

Chef

Feel good comedy about a successful chef who hits the road in a food truck with his family. John Favreau (Iron Man) writes, directs and stars in this film, which features his Marvel co-workers Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr in supporting roles. Watch Chef on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a young boy who asks to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching look at the poverty and extreme hardship faced by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

Nerve

Emma Roberts (The Hunt) and Dave Franco (6 Underground) star in this thriller about an online game in which people are dared to do increasingly extreme stunts. With a cash prize up for grabs, how far will they be willing to go? Watch Nerve on Amazon Prime Video

Green Book

Green Book tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes a job as a chauffeur for classical pianist Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) during his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an area of America that was rife with racism at the time. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. Watch Green Book on Amazon Prime Video

Seven Psychopaths

This comedy-drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) follows a struggling screenwriter attempting to pen the next big hit. He gets mixed up in a dangerous situation, when his friend kidnaps the dog of a deranged crime boss. Starring Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Walken and Woody Harrelson. Watch Seven Psychopaths on Amazon Prime Video

Zodiac

Fans of David Fincher’s unnerving Seven should take to this later flick, which sees a star-studded task including Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal as they attempt to hunt down the notorious Zodiac Killer. Watch Zodiac on Amazon Prime Video

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star in this thriller set in the world of freelance crime journalism, where the sociopathic Lou Bloom will stop at nothing to get a story. Watch Nightcrawler on Amazon Prime Video

The Town

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this crime thriller, which follows a group of bank robbers in Boston reuniting for one last heist. The film was well received and earned co-star Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Report

This thriller is based on true events, exploring the use of torture on terrorism suspects as a result of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation program implemented after 9/11. The film stars acclaimed actor Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) in the lead role, with an accomplished supporting cast that includes Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing

This documentary charts two years in the life of British tennis player Andy Murray as serious injury threatens to take him out of the sport for ever. The cameras follow him as he pushes himself to get back to peak performance, featuring interviews with those closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria

Landmark horror fantasy from cult director Dario Argento, which is a stunning combination of menacing Grand Guignol atmosphere, dazzling colours, gory violence, lush décor and pounding soundtrack. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Next Goal Wins

This critically acclaimed documentary follows the national football team of American Samoa as they attempt to bounce back from an unprecedented losing streak to qualify for the 2014 Fifa World Cup. The documentary will soon be adapted into a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, directed by Taika Waititi. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Game

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum here takes on the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the infamous Enigma code during the Second World War. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

It

Available until 15th March

This adaptation of Stephen King’s behemoth horror novel terrified audiences and became a global sensation back in 2017. The story follows a group of troubled kids who are stalked by a mysterious entity which takes the form of a dancing clown called Pennywise. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Jaeden Martell (Midnight Special) and Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove) lead the cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning form as Lee, a surly janitor living alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his family after his brother suffers a heart attack, Lee returns to his seaside home town to face the secrets of his past. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Catfish

While its impact may be somewhat diminished by the many inferior reality shows that came after it, this 2010 documentary was acclaimed upon release. As a man grows infatuated with a woman he has met online, camera crews follow him as he arranges to meet her in person for the first time. Watch Catfish on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington 2

Everybody’s favourite CGI bear is back for more adventures, this time winding up in prison with Brendan Gleeson after a run-in with a failed actor-turned-thief (played wonderfully by Hugh Grant). It is a joy. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Macbeth (2015)

Shakespeare gets a gritty, grimy makeover in this epic retelling of the infamous tragedy, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Once upon a Time in America

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years in the criminal underworld in New York City, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong friends whose partnership unravels into chaos. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Big Sick

Real-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this moving romcom about their relationship, which took a major hit in its nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Hurt Locker

A war film about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Room

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay star as a mother and son who have been imprisoned underground by a devious captor for years. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this ambitious story about a man who ages in reverse, following his life as he gets younger and the woman he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on the story by Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Amazon Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A classic spy movie based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, featuring an all-star cast including Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Four Lions

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris and a young Riz Ahmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fight Club

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the living daylights out of each other for fun, and supreme direction from David Fincher. It’s probably one of the greatest films of all time, and undoubtedly one of the top five on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

