Will there be a season 4 of Elite on Netflix?

Elite has been a huge hit for Netflix ever since it debuted in October 2018. The Spanish-language show follows a group of high school teenagers from wealthy families who attend the fictional private school, Las Encinas.

As the show progresses, the characters are forced to grow up before their time as they struggle to battle with love triangles, drug problems and even a grisly murder or two.

Is there going to be a 4th season of Elite on Netflix?

Season 3 arrived on Netflix on 13th March 2020. For the time being, Netflix has yet to announce anything about the show’s future – and whether there will be a season 4.

However, it’s rumoured that season 3 is set to be the last to feature the likes of Samuel, Carla and Guzman. Instead, Netflix is thought to be planning to introduce a new generation of students at Las Encinas; the streaming giant is reported to have already signed a production agreement for season 4 AND 5, in a similar fashion to how the streaming service green-lit season 2 and 3 simultaneously.

When is Elite season 4 going to be released?

If the show is renewed then it seems likely that the show could follow the release pattern of season 2 and 3.

If that’s the case, expect season 4 to debut around March 2021, with season 5 to follow at the end of the year.

Who’s in the cast for Elite season 4?

At present no official cast list has been released for the fourth season of the show.

However, if rumours are to be believed, fans could be in for an entirely new cast if the drama does return.

Not everyone is happy about it though…

if elite season 4 has a different main cast i'm 100% not watching it. I literally watch it because I love this cast and their characters. — Ra ⁷ LOONA 1st WIN (@johnnythewrld) March 13, 2020

But, fear not! There have been suggestions some of the newer members of the cast could stick around to bridge the gap.

Is there a trailer for Elite season 4?

At present there’s no trailer.