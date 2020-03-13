From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Under The Skin

Surreal indie film starring Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson as an alien who roams the streets of Glasgow, luring men to a terrible fate. Watch Under The Skin on Amazon Prime Video

I, Tonya

I, Tonya tells the thrilling true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on rival athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic pokes fun at the conflicting accounts given by the people involved, while showcasing superb performances from Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took home Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards for his latest film Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity close to extinction after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live on a train divided by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games: Complete Series

Leaving Prime Video this month

All four films in the blockbuster Hunger Games series are available to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric fight to the death before leading an uprising against her oppressors. Watch The Hunger Games on Amazon Prime Video

Justice League

This DC Comics flick may not be the best that the superhero genre has to offer, but it’s a solid effort and fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing their favourite characters unite. Watch Justice League on Amazon Prime Video

Booksmart

This critically acclaimed comedy follows two academic overachievers as they let loose to make the most of their final days as high school students. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her performance. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one of comedy’s most famous double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the two lead roles and were acclaimed for how well they embody the late performers, earning a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for their efforts. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she can make it big. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama about a young folk singer trying to make a name for himself in 1960s New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars in the lead role, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

12 Years A Slave

E1 Entertainment

The recently knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won Best Picture at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years A Slave on Amazon Prime Video

Fantastic Mr Fox

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story about a crafty fox who steals food from neighbourhood farmers. Watch Fantastic Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Fracture

Ryan Gosling (La La Land) stars as a district attorney in this crime thriller, as he attempts to mount a legal case against a cunning murderer (Anthony Hopkins). Watch Fracture on Amazon Prime Video

The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the true story behind what is widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and also stars in the lead role of aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him a fascinating figure to many movie buffs. Watch The Disaster Artist on Amazon Prime Video

Chef

Feel good comedy about a successful chef who hits the road in a food truck with his family. John Favreau (Iron Man) writes, directs and stars in this film, which features his Marvel co-workers Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr in supporting roles. Watch Chef on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a young boy who asks to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching look at the poverty and extreme hardship faced by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

Nerve

Emma Roberts (The Hunt) and Dave Franco (6 Underground) star in this thriller about an online game in which people are dared to do increasingly extreme stunts. With a cash prize up for grabs, how far will they be willing to go? Watch Nerve on Amazon Prime Video

