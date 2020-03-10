What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available on the giant streaming platform, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again.

Tuesday 10th March: Carmen Sandiego: to Steal or Not to Steal

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard lend their voices to this interactive animated adventure about the eponymous heroine. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th March: The Protector season 3

The Turkish fantasy drama about an ancient secret order gets a third run. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 8th March: Paradise PD

Animated comedy. An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 7th March: Ugly Delicious season 2

Celebrity chef David Chang is back to continue his search for the world’s most satisfying foods. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th March: Spenser Confidential

Daniel McFadden/Netflix

Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Original film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, about a former police detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th March: Castlevania season 3

Inspired by the classic video games, a vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th March: Apollo 11

Released last year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing, this fascinating documentary presents mankind’s historic undertaking as it’s never been seen or heard before… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd March: Supersonic

Documentary from 2016 about the 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, featuring concert footage and new interviews. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd March: Spirited Away

One of the latest Studio Ghibli films to arrive on Netflix, Spirited Away tells the story of a young girl who enters an abandoned amusement park while accompanying her parents on a family outing, and finds herself transported to a fantastical world controlled by two witches, where she must follow the rules if she is ever to return home. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st March: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

The 22nd instalment in the Pokemon film series and also a CGI remake of the very first, Mewtwo Strikes Back sees trainers Ash, Misty and Brock cross paths with an artificially-created titan. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12

VH1

Gentlemen, start your engines! The drag queen competition returns for its 12th year, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Expect more shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 28th February: All the Bright Places

Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Elle Fanning. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on Richard K Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name, set in a rather dystopian future in which people’s consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The End of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage girl battling the struggles of growing up while also mourning the loss of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has super powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Last Thing He Wanted

A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Better Call Saul season five

The first episode of the excellent Breaking Bad spin-off’s penultimate series arrives today, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly basis thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated series about two teens using their jobs at a video game store as a front for their real jobs: hunting down video game monsters who’ve escaped into the real world. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 22nd February: Hi Bye, Mama!

A brand new South Korean series about a ghost who gets a second chance at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and child. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept dating show sees a group of singletons couple up and get engaged before they know what their partner actually looks like. When they finally meet in person, their newfound relationship is put to the ultimate test. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Girls season five: part one

The first part of the final season of Netflix’s Spanish period drama set in a 1920s telecommunications company. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated film based on the fifth game in the popular video game series, which sees a young adventurer setting out to find the hero who can save his mother’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

This children’s comedy series follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who moves across the country to pursue her dream: a career in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

Sony

In trying to protect an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit woman sparks a bitter mob war and soon faces tremendous threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

A little orphan meets up with a kind giant who’s supposed to eat her but instead protects her from some truly horrible giants who terrorise them both. Watch on Netflix