One of Netflix’s best features is the Continue Watching list where the streaming service saves your show or film ready for you to return and pick up where you left off.

Advertisement

It’s a useful feature when you’re bingeing or keen to carry on a series, but not so useful when you really regretted your decision to watch something and it just won’t go away.

Perhaps you want to conceal the fact you’ve just carried on watching a series you were viewing with your partner – again not so helpful, the gig is up thanks to Netflix. It’s also annoying when you’ve finished everything but didn’t watch until the end of the credits and the title card just sits there taunting you.

There is a way to delete a show or film from the Continue Watching list – here’s how.

Note: You can only do this on desktop or mobile app, it doesn’t work on a Smart TV or streaming device. It also doesn’t work on a kids’ profile.

First, you need to log in to your account on a desktop/website browser or the mobile app. Make sure you’ve picked the correct profile if you share an account.

How to delete items from ‘Continue Watching’ on Netflix mobile

1. Make sure you’re on the right profile

If you’re not in your own profile then switch using the More menu.

2. Open the More menu up and select Account to open it up in your web browser

Scroll down and you’ll see Viewing Activity – click it.

3. You’ll see a list of shows you’ve watched in order, click X to delete

You’ll see a circle with a line through it next to each show or film name. Select these to mark the ones you want hidden from the Continue Watching list.

4. If you don’t want a show to appear in the Continue Watching list, click remove series

Netflix

When you hide an episode of a TV series you’ll also see a link that allows you to hide a whole series. To hide everything listed scroll down and click Hide All.

Note: It can take up to 24 hours for it to be removed on all platforms ie your phone too

5. Return to your home page

The Continue Watching list should no longer show the series or film you deleted

How to delete your Netflix ‘Continue Watching’ list on desktop

1 Click on your profile name in the top right corner

Select the profile you want to delete the items from. You can switch in the more menu if you’re in the wrong one.

Netflix

2 You’ll see viewing activity

Nearer the bottom of the page, you’ll see Viewing Activity. Click it.

3. The steps are the same as the mobile process from here

Find the series or film you want hidden from the Continue Watching list and select the circle. It’ll have a ‘Hide series?’ option that pops up. You can also scroll down to Hide All.

How to watch hidden content on Netflix

If you’ve exhausted the top series and films on Netflix and you’re looking for something else to watch we have our best TV shows on Netflix guide or the best films to watch on Netflix right now.

Advertisement

If all else fails you can find the hidden shows and films using the secret Netflix codes.