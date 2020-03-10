84 best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next TV obsession? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so here’s our pick of some of the best television shows on the streaming service right now.

Who knows? Your latest binge-watch could be here.

Mindhunter

David Fincher’s gloomy serial killer drama didn’t quite make it to the watercooler when it first arrived, but its slow-building intrigue gripped enough people for Netflix to renew it for a second season. The series follows soft-spoken FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his gruff partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they tour the USA interviewing the nation’s most heinous serial killers. While it takes a bit of time to truly get going, the series soon develops into an intriguing character study, as Ford becomes more and more emotionally entangled in his work. Watch on Netflix

Better Call Saul

This Breaking Bad spin-off follows the shady dealings of Bob Odenkirk’s shyster lawyer Saul Goodman and is much lighter in tone to its brutal and often bleak parent. The fifth season has just arrived on Netflix, with episodes dropping weekly – so now is a good time to catch up. Watch on Netflix

Breaking Bad

Talking of Breaking Bad… You’ve been told a million times already to go revel in this (and if you’re planning on watching the follow-up movie El Camino, it’s best you do) so we’ll save you the hard sell and just leave the link here. In your own sweet time… Watch on Netflix

After Life

Confirmed! The second season of Ricky Gervais’s bittersweet comedy exploring the difficult path back to a fulfilling life after the death of a spouse arrives in April – so catch up on season one now. Gervais stars as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes… Watch on Netflix

Inside No 9

Written by The League of Gentlemen stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, this surreal comedy/horror/thriller anthology has won fans and critical acclaim for its dark sense of humour and relentless inventiveness. All the stories are set in a number 9 of some sort – but that remains the only constant in this superlative, wildly unpredictable show. The first four seasons are available on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Unbelievable

This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

Ozark

After what seemed like an interminable wait, Ozark will return later this month, so if you’ve not yet seen the popular crime series, you have plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons. It’s a buzzy drama about an ordinary man (played by Jason Bateman, an actor traditionally known for comedy) forced into criminality and brutality by difficult circumstances – so is it any wonder that it’s often compared to Breaking Bad? Watch on Netflix

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

In 2010, a horrifying online video of an anonymous man suffocating two kittens went viral – whereupon a gang of amateur sleuths vowed to work together to track down the perpetrator. That’s the starting point for a consistently amazing, disturbing three-part documentary. If it were fiction you’d dismiss it as too implausible, but it’s fact. Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now. Watch on Netflix

