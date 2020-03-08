When is The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+?

The Mandalorian and Disney+ sadly won’t launch in the UK until 31st March 2020, yet that hasn’t stopped the entire internet buzzing about the first live-action Star Wars TV show.

It’s safe to say that the trip to a galaxy far, far away on the small screen has been a success – at least enough to have a second season commissioned, which is already well into production.

Jon Favreau (director of The Lion King remake) will return as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the spin-off show about the titular bounty hunter, which will shortly be joined by two prequel series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor.

As the appetite for more Star Wars shows no signs of abating and the franchise looks to earn a whole new legion of fans on TV, here’s everything you need to know about The Mandalorian’s second season.

When is The Mandalorian season 2 released on Disney+?

Not only is season two of The Mandalorian in production, but it has already started shooting.

Jon Favreau confirmed the news with an Instagram post on 13th November 2019, barely a day after the very first episode premiered.

And in February 2020, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed that the next series would land on the streaming platform in October this year, roughly a year after the first season.

Favreau had earlier announced an Autumn 2020 release date on Twitter following the release of the first season finale on Disney+ in the United States.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

And by then British fans will have had plenty of time to watch the first series after Disney+ launches in the UK.

How can I watch The Mandalorian season 2 in the UK?

As with season one, The Mandalorian will be available on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

The service has already launched in countries such as the US, Canada and the Netherlands and will be available in the UK from 31st March 2020.

Who will direct The Mandalorian season 2?

After mostly writing and producing the previous season, Jon Favreau himself will also be sitting in the director’s chair this time.

“We’re working on season two, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly in September. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Check out the directors announced so far below.

Jon Favreau: The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Iron Man

Carl Weathers: Hawaii Five-O, A Burger and a Bullet and The Mandalorian’s Greef Carga actor

It remains to be seen whether previous directors such as Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard will return.

Who is in the cast of The Mandalorian season 2?

At the moment Pedro Pascal is the only actor we can be pretty sure will be in season two given that he plays the bounty hunter of the title, but we can expect at least a few of the supporting characters to survive for a second run. So a return for the likes of Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Werner Herzog (The Client) and Nick Nolte (voice of Kuiil) is entirely possible…

Given that Carl Weathers is set to direct a season two episode, he will presumably return as his bounty hunter character Greef Carga too.

Will there be spin-offs from The Mandalorian?

It’s very possible.

Bob Iger has suggested that The Mandalorian could continue beyond a second season, adding that Disney is considering “the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”