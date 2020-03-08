Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, such as edgy super hero drama The Boys, but there’s far more on offer here than what gets the most publicity.

So here, in one easy list, is the best of Amazon Prime, including both original productions and older shows you may have missed when they first aired.

Futurama

Matt Groening’s second TV series – set in the year 3000 and following a dysfunctional, inter-planetary delivery crew – endured a troubled run over the course of 14 years that included a cancellation, four straight-to-DVD features and a revival run on Comedy Central. Despite this, many would argue that it is superior to The Simpsons… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bates Motel

When news broke about a prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho, fans were understandably apprehensive about the idea. Fortunately, Bates Motel proved to be a superb new spin on the story that features some truly thrilling and heartbreaking moments across its five-season run. Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) give powerhouse performances in the lead roles. Watch Bates Motel on Amazon Prime Video

Community

Before Donald Glover was the multi-hyphenate global superstar he is today, he played Troy Barnes in this cult sitcom from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon. The series, which is centred around a bunch of misfits of various ages at a community college in Colorado, is packed with the kind of irreverent, whip-smart humour that would later define Harmon’s beloved cartoon. It also made stars of Alison Brie, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale… Watch Community on Amazon Prime Video

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this time-travelling romance about a WWII nurse who gets transported back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she strikes up an affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. Episodes from the brand new fifth season are being added to Prime Video weekly… Watch Outlander on Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played on beloved sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Over a decade since his last appearance, we find him retired from his position in Starfleet, until a young woman finds him who needs his help… Watch Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video

Mr Robot

The final series of a drama that has been a blisteringly innovative take on late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) trying to smash the system is often thought-provoking and always visually bold. New episodes of the final season are arriving every Monday. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Video

Justified

Justified stars Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet) as Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, whose style of law enforcement brings the practices of the Old West into modern times. The series ran for six seasons and was beloved by television critics throughout. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. New episodes of the final season are arriving weekly, with shocking twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video

The Last Man on Earth

Will Forte (30 Rock) stars opposite Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) in this comedy series about exactly what it says in the title: The Last Man on Earth. Two strangers with nothing in common must work together if the human race is to survive. Watch The Last Man on Earth on Amazon Prime Video

Freaks and Geeks

This short-lived comedy series from Judd Apatow launched the careers of several big comedy stars including Jason Segel, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Linda Cardellini. Watch Freaks and Geeks on Amazon Prime Video

Spaced

Frequent collaborators Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End) team up with Jessica Stevenson in this comedy series, about two people who pretend to be a professional couple to secure a flat. Watch Spaced on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting performance from Rachel Brosnahan makes this easily one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It really has a festive feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour at the heart of every scene. The third season recently premiered to more critical acclaim. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

While initially critics had a mixed reaction to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the series has hit a stride and earned some lofty praise, frequently touted as one of the best comedies on television right now. The series follows the Belcher family as they run a small burger restaurant and tackle the problems that life throws at them along the way. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour: Seamen

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take to the water for this feature-length episode of their Amazon series. Each in a distinct boat of their choosing, they will voyage through Cambodia and Vietnam along the perilous Mekong Delta. It’s the first in a series of specials, with the next one due sometime in 2020. Watch on Amazon Prime Video