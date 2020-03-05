After more than a year of waiting, the third season of Castlevania made its way to Netflix in March 2020.

The animated show has proven a hit both with existing fans of the Konami video games on which it is based and on new converts – and so Netflix users might want to know when they can expect a fourth run of the series.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there be a fourth season of Castlevania on Netflix?

There’s not been an announcement yet, but there’s certainly no shortage of demand – the show’s lead writer Warren Ellis claims that he’s already been inundated with requests for more information about a fourth season.

CASTLEVANIA Season 3 goes live Thursday, only on @netflix . Extra special thanks to all the people who have been tweeting "it's been 84 years" at me since 2018 who are now tweeting "but what about Season 4" pic.twitter.com/7Ka1Y1rXOH — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) March 3, 2020

Realistically, we won’t have any official word about the next season until a short while after the third season debuts, as is common practise for most Netflix shows.

When is Castlevania season 4 out on Netflix?

There was a roughly 15 month gap between seasons 1 and 2, and then a further 16 month wait for the third run – so if it is commissioned, a fourth season could probably be expected at some point in the second half of 2021.

If we get wind of anything more exact, we’ll update this page accordingly.

Who will be in the voice cast of Castlevania season 4?

Given that no official announcement is forthcoming as yet, we have no news to report on any cast changes for the next series.

It seems reasonable to presume that we’ll see more of the show’s main stars – including Richard Armitage (Trevor Belmont), James Callis (Adrian “Alucard” Tepes), Graham McTavish (Vlad Dracula Tepes) and Emily Swallow (Lisa Tepes), while there’s every chance we could see further appearances from those cast members new to season three – such as Bill Nighy (Saint Germain), Jason Isaacs (The Judge) and Lance Reddick (The Captain).

Even deceased characters could return – this is Castlevania after all…

As usual we’ll keep this page updated with the latest casting news.