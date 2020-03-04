Love Is Blind’s Amber confronts “shiesty” Jessica in explosive reunion teaser

Things are going to get awkward on Netflix’s upcoming Love Is Blind reunion, following a teaser clip that shows Amber brand fellow contestant Jessica a “fake” and “shiesty” for “throwing herself” at Matt Barnett (now married to Amber).

Barnett was initially torn between the two women, even suggesting marriage to Jessica before switching to Amber. Throughout the show, it was clear that Jessica had residual feelings for Barnett, despite getting engaged to another contestant, Mark Cuevas (whom she left at the altar).

Watch the first clip from Thursday's Love Is Blind Reunion as Amber tells Jessica what she really thought about those conversations with Barnett pic.twitter.com/JSl3PFdsHV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 3, 2020

Speaking on the reunion show, Amber said: “I confronted Matt about Jessica, and I said, ‘What the hell? What’s going on here? Like, what are you thinking? What are you doing? What do you want?’

“He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out, he shouldn’t have said that, that wasn’t how he meant it. I was like, okay, I believe you. Like that was all. I trusted him.”

She then tells Jessica: “As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact, so to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? B****, you’re shiesty. You’re so fake.

“Coming to my face like we were cool, you were so fake. I think you’re a very disingenuine [sic] person, and you know what, I hope seeing this you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs – women that go behind people’s backs like that.

“You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. So no, I’m not super happy seeing that.”

The Love is Blind reunion show will stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th March.