Netflix June 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

It’s all about sophomore outings this month on Netflix. Original shows GLOW, Luke Cage, Queer Eye and baking contest Nailed it! are all set to debut their second seasons in June.

We’re also set to bid farewell to fan favourite Sense8: its final, feature length episode will be released, rather fittingly, on the 8th.

Plus, there’s some top notch British TV coming too, including Peter Capaldi’s final season of Doctor Who, and David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix UK this June below.

Friday 1st June

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami A documentary about the eccentric and inimitable pop singer

November 13: Attack on Paris Survivors of the 2015 terrorist attack at the Bataclan share their stories

You Me Her: season 3 The polyamorous relationship comedy drama returns

MirrorMask Neil Gaiman’s 2005 film follows a young circus performer who gets trapped in a fantasy world

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: season 2 Freeman explores different cultures and religions in this documentary series

Saturday 2nd June

The Edge of Seventeen Coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson

Thursday 7th June

Oldboy (2013) Remake of the beloved Korean noir drama starring Josh Brolin

Ghostbusters (2016) All-female reboot of the classic comedy, which sees Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig take on the ghouls of New York City

Friday 8th June

Sense8: The Series Finale The Sensates fight to save the cluster in the final chapter of the cult sci-fi series

Alex Strangelove One high schooler’s quest to lose his virginity

The Staircase Netflix’s latest true crime documentary tells the story of Michael Peterson, an American novelist who was convicted of murdering his wife

Sunday 10th June

Warcraft Duncan Jones’ big budget cinematic take on the popular gaming series

Monday 11th June

Planet Earth II David Attenborough’s powerful documentary comes to Netflix after first airing on the BBC in 2016

Friday 15th June

Queer Eye season 2 Arriving much, much earlier than many expected, the Fab Five are back for more fabulous entertainment

The Ranch: Part 5 Ashton Kutcher’s Netflix comedy returns

Set it Up The rom-com starring Lucy Liu and Zoey Deutch sees two corporate executives trying to set their bosses up

Stranger Than Fiction Will Ferrell stars in this drama about a man trapped in a narrative he can’t control

Monday 18th June

Unsolved: Tup & Biggie A scripted true crime series tracking the police investigation into the murders of two rap icons

Wednesday 20th June

The Vietnam War Ken Burns’s definitive documentary series is an eviscerating account of the Vietnam War

Thursday 21st June

Star Trek Beyond The third instalment of JJ Abrams Star Trek reboot film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto

Friday 22nd June

Marvel’s Luke Cage: season 2 The bulletproof man has become the hero of Harlem – but his world is upended by a mysterious new villain

Shooter: season 3 Sniper Bob Lee (Ryan Phillipe) is drawn into a conspiracy in this new season. New episodes will drop weekly

Derren Brown: Miracle The illusionist’s seventh one man show (from 2016) arrives on Netflix

Cooking on High A cooking show with a difference: welcome to the first ever cannabis cooking show. Chefs prepare a series of marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of celebrity judges

Monday 25th June

Doctor Who: season 10 Peter Capaldi’s final season arrives on Netflix

Call the Midwife: series 6 Another series of BBC’s hit period drama is made available online

Black Mass Johnny Depp stars as Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger

Tuesday 26th June

Sausage Party Seth Rogen’s explicit animated comedy follows a sausage on a mission to find out what really happens once foods leaves the supermarket

Wednesday 27th June

Denial A moving true story about Deborah Lipstadt (played by Rachel Weisz), an American historian who was sued by David Irving for libel and had to prove to a British court that the Holocaust had happened

Friday 29th June

GLOW: season 2 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling somersault back on to our devices

Nailed it! season 2 The hilarious amateur baking show returns

La Foret French drama about the disappearance of a teenage girl near the Ardennes Forest

Recovery Boys Original Netflix documentary following recovering opioid addicts and try to put their lives back together after years of drug abuse

Saturday 30th June

Central Intelligence Cop comedy with Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson