50 of the best movies on Netflix right now

Looking for a great film to watch right now?

Well, Netflix has thousands of movies from which to choose – from brilliant dramas and historical tales to action thrillers, comedies and Oscar-winning flicks from the biggest names in the business, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge amounts of titles to just 50 of the very best films for your viewing pleasure.

What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch…

Last updated 2nd March 2020

Dunkirk

A director at the top of his game, Christopher Nolan takes on British wartime history with this tour-de-force treatment of the miracle of Dunkirk. This utterly immersive epic plunges the viewer into a three-pronged story that unfolds on land, sea and air with the life-and-death ordeals. Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles star.

Watch on Netflix

Darkest Hour

A near-perfect companion piece to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s account of the lead-up to the 1940 evacuation not only fills in some of the political background of that now infamous wartime debacle but also reclaims Winston Churchill (played by Gary Oldman) from the dusty pages of history books.

Watch on Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is finally here, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky). Watch on Netflix

Trainwreck

This wildly funny film, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch show favourite Amy Schumer, who also stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy never works, and has spent her adult life enjoying freedom from commitment. When she is sent to interview a doctor, an attraction develops between them, and she begins to wonder if there might be something to be said for a stable relationship…

Watch on Netflix

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this is an award-winning masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

Watch on Netflix

Lost in Translation

A lonely and past-his-prime American actor travels to Japan to film a commercial. During a depressing night in the hotel bar, he meets a spirited younger woman and the pair strike up a close friendship, exploring Tokyo and helping each other face the mundanities of everyday life. Sofia Coppola’s comedy drama, starring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Giovanni Ribisi.

Watch on Netflix

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). You may want to carve out some time to dedicate to this one though, it’s 3 hours 30 minutes long.

Watch on Netflix

Jaws

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results.

Watch on Netflix

Cargo

Anxious new parents be warned: Netflix’s thriller Cargo will probably stay with you longer than you would like. Martin Freeman stars as a father who must safeguard his young daughter’s passage after her mother becomes flesh-hungry in zombie-ravaged outback Australia. Watching it is akin to watching a clip of a toddler ambling towards the edge of a flight of stairs, on a loop…

Watch on Netflix

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…

Watch on Netflix

12 Years a Slave

A free black man living in pre-Civil War New York is abducted and sold into slavery. He spends the next 12 years struggling to survive and maintain his dignity in the face of brutal treatment, while clinging to a desperate hope that he can return to his family. Oscar-winning historical drama based on Solomon Northup’s autobiographical book, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt. Watch on Netflix

The 13th

The title of this potent film refers to the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” ‘Punishment for crime’ is the key qualifier here, as Ava DuVernay’s documentary explores the injustices at the heart of America’s penal system. Watch on Netflix

