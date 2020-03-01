Will there be a Messiah season 2 on Netflix? When will it be released? What happened in season 1?

Of the spate of Netflix original series that have made their way to the platform recently, few can claim to boast a premise as intriguing as Messiah, in which a CIA officer played by Michelle Monaghan investigates a modern-day Christ-like figure – aiming to decipher if he is credible or a con-man.

If you’re one of those to have been taken in by that tantalising premise and have already binged the opening season, you might be wondering if and when you can expect to see more. Here’s everything we know so far…

When is Messiah season 2 on Netflix?

As things stand, we have no confirmation on whether a second season will be ordered by Netflix. But this isn’t necessarily cause to fret – it’s common practice for the streaming service to wait around a month after debut to announce renewals, so expect more news towards the start of February.

If a second season was to be confirmed, then based on the production schedule for season one, it would be likely to air at some point in 2021 – perhaps a summer or autumn date. Of course, should any more conclusive information come our way, we’ll post it right here.

What happened in Messiah season 1?

**CONTAINS SPOILERS**

As mentioned above, the central conceit of the opening series was the case of Al-Masih (who also goes by the name Payam Golshiri) a mysterious figure who claims to be the second coming of Christ.

Unsurprisingly given the show’s modern day setting, there’s a fair deal of suspicion about whether Al-Masih is all that he says he is – and so CIA agent Eva Geller starts an investigation to determine if he is Christ or a conman, perhaps even the embodiment of the Antichrist.

Throughout the first season we see Al-Masih miraculously survive a would-be-deadly plane crash and apparently resurrect his fellow passenger Aviram Dahan, and then witness one of his loyal disciples similarly escape death following a suicide bombing.

The first season didn’t quite provide any conclusive information as to the precise nature of Al Masih – and it is still just as likely that he is good as he is evil – but we do know for sure that he is in possession of supernatural powers.

We also know that he has some sort of connection with Oscar Wallace, a cyber-terrorist and Williams College professor, and that he has placed great trust in a girl named Rebecca – who delivers a message that “Al-Masih is the eye…the eye of the storm.”

What might happen in Messiah season 2?

At this stage, it’s anybody’s guess – but at the very least we can expect a potential second season to continue to explore the likelihood of Al-Masih being the second coming or a more malevolent being… and maybe even providing an answer one way or the other!

Who is in the cast of Messiah season 2?

We can expect the majority of the season one cast to reprise their roles in the event of a second season – so we should see more of Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Mehdi Dehbi (London Has Fallen), Tomer Sisley (We’re the Millers) and John Ortiz (Fast and Furious).

As for any new stars – there’s no news yet, but as soon as we hear anything we’ll let you know.