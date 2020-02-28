Accessibility Links

  When is Pieces of Her released on Netflix? What is it about? Who is in the cast?

When is Pieces of Her released on Netflix? What is it about? Who is in the cast?

Everything you need to know about the adaptation of Karin Slaughter's 2018 thriller

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Toni Collette of 'Dream Horse' attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 1 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Karin Slaughter’s 2018 thriller Pieces of Her is the latest best-selling novel to get the Netflix treatment – with an adaptation on the way later in 2020.

A new series being adapted from a critically acclaimed novel is reason enough to get a little excited, but throw in the fact that Hereditary star Toni Collette is set to star in a lead role and it’s safe to say that this one seems very promising indeed.

Here’s everything we know so far…

When is Pieces of Her released on Netflix?

We’re still awaiting an official air-date, but the eight-episode series is expected to arrive at some point later in 2020. When we get more concrete news we’ll update the page accordingly.

What is Pieces of Her about?

The story centres around 30-year-old Andrea (or Andy, as she is more commonly known) who gets caught up in a mass shooting incident while on a trip to the mall with her mother. She watches as her mother easily handles the situation – but the incident alters her perspective of her mother forever.

When assorted people from her mother’s past keep cropping up, circumstances dictate that Andy must escape – and as she does so she finds herself desperately attempting to figure out more about her family history.

Who is in the cast of Pieces of Her?

As mentioned above, the most high-profile name attached to the series is Toni Collette, who will be playing Andy’s mother Laura.

The role of Andy herself will be played by Bella Heathcote, known for her turn as Nicole Dörmer on The Man in the High Castle.

No further casting has been announced as yet, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more news!

Pieces of Her

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

