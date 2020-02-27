New on Netflix March 2020 – TV, film and originals release dates

It’s been over 18 months since season two of Ozark aired, and the Jason Bateman-starring money-laundering drama finally returns for a third run this month – one of the highlights of Netflix’s March offerings.

Advertisement

Hit US police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine arrives with its sixth season, plus several new shows make their debuts, including Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’s football drama The English Game, fantasy series The Letter for the King and biographical mini-series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, which stars Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish.

As for films, we can look forward to the latest collaboration between Mark Wahlberg and Deepwater Horizon director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential. Plus 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place is added just in time for the sequel to hit cinemas, and the next batch of Studio Ghibli classics, including Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, make their way to the platform.

If you’re looking for Netflix’s February releases we have the full schedule.

Read on for the March list.

Sunday 1st March

Arietty Studio Ghibli film from 2010 based on Mary Norton’s classic children’s novel The Borrowers

The Cat Returns Animated fantasy about a boy who discovers a cat only to find that it is actually a prince, from Studio Ghibli

Go! Go! Cory Carson season 2 The animated children’s show about a talking car gets a second run not long after the debut of its first series

My Neighbours the Yamadas Studio Ghibli film that adopts a comic-strip aesthetic, following a series of events in the life of a family

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind An early film from Hayao Miyazaki, before the foundation of Studio Ghibli, about a young princess

Princess Mononoke Historical fantasy animation from Studio Ghibli about a young prince and the struggle between forest gods and humans

Spirited Away Studio Ghibli animation that tells the story of a young girl who enters the spirit world

Supersonic 2016 documentary about the 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, featuring concert footage and new interviews

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Studio Ghibli animation about a tiny nymph who grows into a desirable young woman

Wednesday 4th March

Apollo 11 Moon-landing documentary from 2019 including never-before-seen footage and audio recordings

Thursday 5th March

Castlevania season 3 Third run for the animated medieval fantasy series based on the popular series of video games

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colours season 1 Spin-off from Indian children’s animation Mighty Little Bheem, set at the Holi festival

Friday 6th March

Guilty Hindi-language film about a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape

Paradise PD season 2 Second series of the animated comedy about an incompetent police department

The Protector season 3 The Turkish fantasy drama about an ancient secret order gets a third run

Spenser Confidential Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Original film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, about a former police detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tuesday 10th March

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal Interactive animated adventure about the eponymous heroine

Wednesday 11th March

The Circle Brazil season 1 The reality show in which the contestants interact with each other online only makes its way to Brazil

Dirty Money season 2 Second run of documentaries following individual cases of corporate corruption

On My Block season 3 Return of the comedy series about four street-savvy friends making their way through high school

Straight Outta Compton The 2015 drama film chronicling the rise of legendary gangsta rap group NWA

The Valhalla Murders season 1 Crime drama series about a police officer who goes home to Iceland to investigate the nation’s first ever serial killer

Friday 13th March

Bloodride season 1 Macabre horror series from Norway with each episode set in its own realistic, yet weird universe

Beastars season 1 Anime about a gentle wolf who lives in a world populated by all manner of coexisting animals and beasts

Élite season 3 Third series of the Spanish teen thriller series set at an exclusive secondary school

The kids are coming… Elite Season 3 premieres March 13 pic.twitter.com/aFJvcXZcHi — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

Kingdom season 2 Supernatural Korean series adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods gets a second run

Lost Girls Original mystery film about a mother who relentlessly drives law enforcement to continue the search for her missing daughter

A Quiet Place Popular horror film from John Krasinski about a future Earth that has been taken over by a group of monsters that kill anything that makes a sound

Monday 16th March

The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 3 Third run of the spin-off series of the 2017 animated film

It First part of Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic horror novel about a shapeshifting clown

Tuesday 17th March

Archibald’s Next Big Thing season 2 Second series of the animated comedy about a chicken who has a tendency to get lost

The Post Steven Spielberg’s 2017 film about the journalists at the Washington Post who had to decide whether to publish the Pentagon Papers

Shaun the Sheep season 6 A brand-new series of adventures for the lovable Aardman sheep who began as a character in Wallace and Gromit

Thursday 19th March

Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime film from Cowboy Bebop creator Dai Sato, which is a spin-off from the live action cyberpunk series

Friday 20th March

The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes

The English Game – written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes – charts the origins of football and how those involved reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world's most popular sport. Coming 20 March. pic.twitter.com/jb4fAP9MQ5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 27, 2020

Greenhouse Academy season 4 Fourth series of the tween drama series in which students at an elite school have uncovered an evil plot

The Letter for the King season 1 Brand-new fantasy series about a teenage squire who must deliver a secret missive to the King

Netflix

Maska Hindi-language film about a young man who sets out to become a movie star

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker Mini-series starring Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish about the trailblazing African-American entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker

Tiger King season 1 Documentary series about the bizarre underworld of big cat breeding

Ultras Italian language film set in the world of football ultras culture, exploring an intergenerational friendship

Vampires season 1 French fantasy series about a teenager who is half human, half vampire

Monday 23rd March

Freud season 1 New drama following the life of young Sigmund Freud as he gets himself embroiled in an occult conspiracy

Sol Levante season 1 First season of a new anime series

Wednesday 25th March

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution Documentary feature about a revolution at a summer camp for teens with disabilities, down the road from Woodstock

A Life of Speed: the Juan Manuel Fangio Story Documentary feature about the Argentine race driver, who won five Formula One world championships in the 1950s

YooHoo to the Rescue season 3 Third run for the South Korean animated children’s show

Thursday 26th March

7SEEDS season 2 Second run of the anime series about five groups of young adults aiming to survive in a post-apocalyptic world

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez The latest original true crime documentary about the public trials of the guardians and social workers of a brutally murdered boy

Unorthodox German series about a young woman who flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn

Friday 27th March

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 2 Second series of the reality show that sees classic cars given modern makeovers

Ozark season 3 Long-awaited third series of the hit drama about a financial planner who finds himself at the whim of a Mexican drug cartel

Uncorked Original film about a man who wishes to become a master sommelier while also keeping his family BBQ joint going

Saturday 28th March

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 The sixth series of the immensely popular Andy Samberg police comedy finds its way to Netflix

Monday 30th March

I, Tonya 2017 film starring Margot Robbie as the infamous figure skater who attacked her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994

Advertisement

We will update this page when Netflix announces new TV shows and films coming to the streaming service.