Netflix’s ice skating drama Spinning Out follows the fortunes of Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario, best known to many in the UK as Effy Stonem in Skins) who is ready to give up skating forever after a horrible fall took her out of competition. But when she’s given a second chance as a skater paired with bad boy Justin (Evan Roderick) she soon realises she’s going to have to overcome a lot more challenges than just those on the ice if she’s going to succeed.

The first season of the show has been a hit on Netflix, but will there be more dancing on ice in 2020 or 20201?

Is there going to be a Spinning Out season 2 on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix announced it would be cancelling the ice skating drama in February 2020, just a month after it landed on the streamer.

Season one of Spinning Out was left on a big cliff hanger with the viewer not knowing whether Kat and Justin had made it to the nationals – and now it seems like they’ll never know, despite taking to Twitter to demand more Spinning Out.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: everyone needs to watch “Spinning Out” on Netflix so I’m guareenteed to get a season 2. Thank you kindly in advance. ???? — jastastic ???? (@jazzie_lew) January 2, 2020

Okay so @netflix I need you to renew Spinning Out for a season 2 PLEASE AND THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/aBX6K9MfI1 — Jessica ???? (@realjessamica92) January 5, 2020

When is Spinning Out season 2 released on Netflix?

As of February 2020, it looks like there will be no Spinning Out season 2 on Netflix. However, the show could be brought back on a different platform, following in the footsteps of other cancelled Netflix series such as One Day at a Time. If that’s the case, it’s likely fans will have to wait a while yet before season 2.

Who might be in the cast?

The season one cast included Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb and Jonathan Van Ness. At present no official casting has been announced for season two.