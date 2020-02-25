Netflix rolls out Top 10 lists across all accounts

Netflix has rolled out Top 10 lists to all accounts on the streaming platform after successfully trialling the feature in the UK and Mexico starting last year.

The lists allow users to see the overall Top 10 in their country, in addition to separate lists for the ten most popular series and ten most watched films.

The list, which appears as a new row on the streaming service’s home page with a new design, is updated on a daily basis.

The shows and films that make their way on to the list also get a special “Top 10” badge that will appear on their icons elsewhere on the site, which Netflix says will allow users to “easily see what’s in the zeitgeist”.

Cameron Johnson, from Netflix’s Product Innovation departments, said, “We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months.

“Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more.

“When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too.

“We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.”