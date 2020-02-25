50 of the best movies on Netflix right now
There are some brilliant award-winning, genre-changing, thought-provoking movies streaming right now on Netflix. Here are the very best for you to stream right now
Looking for a great film to watch right now?
Well, Netflix has thousands of movies from which to choose – from brilliant dramas and historical tales to action thrillers, comedies and Oscar-winning flicks from the biggest names in the business, so you’ve come to the right place.
But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge amounts of titles to just 50 of the very best films for your viewing pleasure.
What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch…
Last updated 21st February 2020
Dunkirk
A director at the top of his game, Christopher Nolan takes on British wartime history with this tour-de-force treatment of the miracle of Dunkirk. This utterly immersive epic plunges the viewer into a three-pronged story that unfolds on land, sea and air with the life-and-death ordeals. Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles star.
Darkest Hour
A near-perfect companion piece to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s account of the lead-up to the 1940 evacuation not only fills in some of the political background of that now infamous wartime debacle but also reclaims Winston Churchill (played by Gary Oldman) from the dusty pages of history books.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
The long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is finally here, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky). Watch on Netflix
Trainwreck
This wildly funny film, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch show favourite Amy Schumer, who also stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy never works, and has spent her adult life enjoying freedom from commitment. When she is sent to interview a doctor, an attraction develops between them, and she begins to wonder if there might be something to be said for a stable relationship…
Marriage Story
A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this just may be a modern masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…
Marriage Story has already been racking up the awards with six nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, winning an award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture too. That’s on top of its eight nominations at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards, three at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, and five at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. It also got six nominations at this year’s Oscars, with Laura Dern walking away with the Best Supporting Actress statuette.
The Theory of Everything
Biopic of Stephen Hawking, exploring the renowned astrophysicist’s romance with future wife Jane during their time at university in the 1960s and his initial diagnosis with motor neurone disease, which doctors believed would lead to his death within two years. Undaunted by deteriorating health, he continued his groundbreaking research into the origins of the universe. Starring an Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne, with Felicity Jones and David Thewlis.
The Irishman
A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). You may want to carve out some time to dedicate to this one though, it’s 3 hours 30 minutes long.
Jaws
Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results.
El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie
Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…
The Two Popes
Here’s a mouthwatering prospect: two veteran British thesps in a barnstorming, virtual two-hander based on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins plays doubt-ridden, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear during his meeting with his reluctant and progressive successor Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – at the former’s Italian retreat in 2013… The film was been nominated for two Oscars.
The 13th
The title of this potent film refers to the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” ‘Punishment for crime’ is the key qualifier here, as Ava DuVernay’s documentary explores the injustices at the heart of America’s penal system. Watch on Netflix
