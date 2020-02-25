The best TV shows to watch on Netflix
From original series like Stranger Things and The Crown to TV favourites such as Sherlock, Doctor Who, Friends and more, check out the all-time best series currently streaming on Netflix
Looking for your next TV obsession? Then you’ve come to the right place.
Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so here’s our pick of some of the best television series on the streaming service right now.
Who knows? Your latest binge-watch could be here.
Updated 25th February 2020
After Life
Confirmed! The second season of Ricky Gervais’s bittersweet comedy exploring the difficult path back to a fulfilling life after the death of a spouse arrives in April – so catch up on season one now. Gervais stars as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes… Watch on Netflix
Better Call Saul
This Breaking Bad spin-off follows the shady dealings of Bob Odenkirk’s shyster lawyer Saul Goodman and is much lighter in tone to its brutal and often bleak parent. The fifth season has just arrived on Netflix, with episodes dropping weekly – so now is a good time to catch up. Watch on Netflix
Breaking Bad
Talking of Breaking Bad… You’ve been told a million times already to go revel in this (and if you’re planning on watching the follow-up movie El Camino, it’s best you do) so we’ll save you the hard sell and just leave the link here. In your own sweet time… Watch on Netflix
Unbelievable
This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix
The Good Place
NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now. Watch on Netflix
Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
In 2010, a horrifying online video of an anonymous man suffocating two kittens went viral – whereupon a gang of amateur sleuths vowed to work together to track down the perpetrator. That’s the starting point for a consistently amazing, disturbing three-part documentary. If it were fiction you’d dismiss it as too implausible, but it’s fact. Watch on Netflix
Russian Doll
Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix
