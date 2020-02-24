How much will Disney+ cost in the UK?

And the latest player to join the streaming wars is…Disney! The House of Mouse have launched their own streaming service, Disney+, a platform promising a giant library of film and TV shows – including the best Fox, Marvel and Pixar titles.

Intending to rival the likes of giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney will be hoping to shake up the streaming market and amass a record number of subscribers.

But how much will users be charged? And how does that price compare with other streaming services? Here’s all you need to know…

How much does Disney+ cost in the UK?

Disney announced that the price for a Disney+ subscription in the UK would be £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year.

However, you can get the service slightly cheaper if your pre-order: Disney is offering UK fans a discounted annual subscription to their new streaming service ahead of its launch on 24th March 2020. If you subscribe before 23rd March, a yearly subscription will cost you £49.99 (which works out to just £4.17 a month).

The service is currently charging US users $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

Is it Disney+ cheaper than Netflix?

The two services are equally priced. At least, on some levels.

At £5.99 per month, Disney+ is equal the cost of Netflix’s Basic Plan ($8 a month/£5.99 a month), but much cheaper than Netflix’s Standard Plan ($12.99/£8.99). And while Netflix’s Standard Plan only allows users to stream from two devices simultaneously, Disney+ will let customers use four devices at once.

Disney+ also comes in cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month in the US and £7.99 in the UK. Though the price is the same for Amazon Prime’s video-only option, which is £5.99 a month – but doesn’t give you access to any of Amazon’s other services.

It’s not yet clear if Disney+ subscription price increases are on their way in the near future.

Does Disney+ offer UK users a free trial?

Disney+ UK confirmed on its Twitter account that there will be a 7-day free trial period for everyone signing up starting from when the service launches in March.