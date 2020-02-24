When is Better Call Saul season 5 released? What’s going to happen?

Better Call Saul! No seriously, Jimmy has officially taken on the Saul Goodman name and looks to finally start working as a seedy lawyer in season five of Better Call Saul. After joining the recent TV trend of taking a two-year gap between seasons, the prequel series is back.

A sixth season has also been confirmed but, sadly, it looks like that will be the last time we’ll see Saul on the small screen – for now.

Here’s everything you need to know about season five.

When is Better Call Saul season 5 on Netflix?

After a year off, Better Call Saul will finally return to Netflix on Monday 24th February 2020, a day after the season premieres in the US on AMC. Episodes will then be released weekly on Mondays.

And season five won’t be the last in the series – with the show having also been renewed for a sixth and final run, which will reportedly consist of 13 episodes and air in 2021.

What will happen in Better Call Saul season 5?

It looks like we might finally, finally, see Jimmy McGill become Saul Goodman this time around.

Previous seasons have teased us of the transformation, but the season four finale saw Jimmy choose Saul Goodman as his professional name when he got his law licence back. A new teaser trailer also shows a prisoner with Saul’s trademark garish yellow business card, hinting that Jimmy is finally becoming the *criminal* lawyer Walter White encounters in Breaking Bad.

Meanwhile, Mike will likely be finishing work on the underground meth lab, bringing us ever closer to the Breaking Bad timeline and expanding Gus Fring’s empire further.

Expect Lalo Salamanca to have a larger role this season, as he takes over the family business following Hector’s stroke.

Plus in the present day, we might just find out who’s following “Gene”…

Who is in the cast of Better Call Saul season 5?

Bob Odenkirk of course returns as down on his luck lawyer Jimmy ‘Saul Goodman’ McGill, with Jonathan Banks as criminal handyman Mike Ehrmantraut. Rhea Seehorn returns as ambitious lawyer Kim, a rare good-hearted character, and Giancarlo Esposito will reappear as one of TV’s greatest villains Gus Fring.

Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Mark Margolis round out the cast.

And season five will also see some more familiar faces from the Breaking Bad universe join the cast, with Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada set to reprise their roles as police partners Hank Schrader and Steven “Gomey” Gomez.

Rumours are still swirling over the possible return of Jesse Pinkman in the Saul Goodman prequel, as the two are certainly acquainted in Breaking Bad. However, Jesse’s swansong in El Camino felt pretty final – will Aaron Paul be tempted by one last cameo?

Don’t be surprised if more characters from Breaking Bad pop up – everyone from Tuco to Gale to Gus’s henchman have all reprised their roles.

Is there a trailer for Better Call Saul season 5?

Yes! Netflix released a trailer following a rather ominous teaser, both of which you can watch below…