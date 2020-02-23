When’s Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

Virgin River has been a hit on Netflix, with the first season of the show airing on the streaming service in December 2019. The show follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe who answers an ad to be a midwife in a remote Californian town called Virgin River. She hopes that the small town is the perfect place to start a new life, but she soon finds that it’s not always easy to leave your past, and your pain, behind…

Is there going to be a Virgin River season 2 on Netflix?

Yes! Good news for fans of the show, as Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a second ten-episode run of the romantic drama based on the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

At present no conformed release date has been given by Netflix, however it is expected that Virgin River season 2 will be released in late 2020.

And it looks like fans can’t wait for the second season, with many taking to Twitter to share their impatience after watching the first run of the show…

I have to be honest, #VirginRiver on @netflix is 100% binge worthy. The cast is superb. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve rooted for characters & hated others but damn that ending…y’all better get me season 2 out ASAP before I lose my mind. — toilANDtrouble ???? (@ArcheoLibrarian) January 1, 2020

Had fun this weekend with a new Netflix series, "Virgin River", based on books by Robyn Carr. Endearing characters, and captivating plots. I cant wait for Season 2! — Danielle Steel (@daniellesteel) December 16, 2019

Who’s in the cast for Virgin River season 2?

At present no official cast list has been released for the second season of the show, however, it’s likely that many of the season one cast will reprise their roles.

The first run starred Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 2?

At present there’s no trailer for the second run of the show.