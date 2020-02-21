Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed
Amazon's streaming service has a variety of shows arriving in 2020, including a new season of superhero drama The Boys and sci-fi series Star Trek: Picard
With continued pressure from Netflix, NOW TV and soon Disney+, the streaming service wars are set to really heat up in 2020.
Amazon Prime Video will be jostling to come out on top, kicking off its year with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, while new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are waiting in the wings.
Here are the major shows confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…
February
17th February
Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) attempt to build their new life together in pre-revolutionary America
21st February
Hunters New drama series following a band of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977, who set out to prevent a fascist uprising
March
12th March
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team A new eight-part documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian Men’s Cricket team
27th March
Making The Cut Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite for this new fashion competition, which will follow 12 contestants as they attempt to launch their own stylish brands
July
26th July
The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero genre garnered critical acclaim when it debuted this year, making the second season one of Amazon’s most anticipated projects
Coming soon
American Gods: season 3 Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a war between the Old Gods and the New Gods
Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy period drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne
Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller about a young girl trained to kill will be back for a second season in 2020
Invincible The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman brings another of his popular comic books to the small screen, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father
Modern Love: Season 2 This anthology series that explores romance in its many forms attracted some big Hollywood names for its first season, so expect more to crop up during its second run
THEM: Covenant A new horror anthology series that will go back to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to follow an African American couple who move to an all-white neighbourhood and are faced with malevolent forces both real and supernatural
Truth Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy series about a pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings all over the UK
Utopia An American remake of Channel 4’s high-concept drama series, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Post) and Rainn Wilson (The US Office) set to star
The Walking Dead: World Beyond New series which will follow the first group of young people to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies