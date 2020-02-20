Netflix release dates 2020: all the major upcoming TV shows and films revealed
There's plenty more Netflix content just around the corner, including returning series and big talent movies
Building on its already extensive library, streaming giant Netflix is set to add even more exciting film and TV shows to its platform in 2020.
From the return of popular dramas Better Call Saul, After Life and Ozark to movies like All the Bright Places, plus brand-new series such as The Letter for the King, here’s our guide to everything big expected from Netflix this year…
February
20th February
Spectros Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead. Watch on Netflix
21st February
Gentefied season one Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat
24th February
Better Call Saul: season 5 The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off will begin its weekly release schedule, ending the story of television’s resident seedy lawyer Saul Goodman
26th February
I Am Not Okay With This A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The End of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage girl battling the struggles of growing up while also mourning the loss of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has super powers…
dear diary, #iamnotokaywiththis. feb 26. pic.twitter.com/R3uMQSNVIN
— I Am Not Okay With This (@ianowt) February 17, 2020
27th February
Altered Carbon season 2 The sci-fi series follows a future world where humans have become immortal thanks to technology that allows their consciousness to transfer from one body (or sleeve, as they’re called) to the next. Season one star Joel Kinnaman is set to be replaced by Captain America actor Anthony Mackie
They say we have conquered death – then why can we never escape it? 2.27.20 #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/lR1BDnt2Sy
— Altered Carbon (@AltCarb) February 4, 2020
28th February
All the Bright Places Elle Fanning stars in this adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel in which two teenagers wish to escape from small-town Indiana
March
Elite season 3 Viewers can return to Las Encinas with the Spanish school thriller set to return this month (exact date TBC)
5th March
Castlevania season 3 A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.
6th March
Paradise PD season 2 An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case.
Season 2 takes your dong dumplings to the disco on March 6, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ohQnYHesdf
— Paradise PD (@ParadisePD) February 7, 2020
The Protector season 3 Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy.
11th March
On My Block season 3 Drama series about a group of teens going through high school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood.
13th March
Kingdom season 2 In this South Korean series, when strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.
Elite season 3 Return of the Spanish drama series about a clash between working class students and their wealthy peers, where the bodies keep piling up.
The Letter for the King Based on the bestselling Dutch novel of the name by Tonke Dragt, Netflix’s latest fantasy adaptation is a coming-of-age story with a mystical twist unfolding in a medieval kingdom
Like epic fantasy? Agree that the world should not be plunged into darkness? US TOO. Letter For The King arrives 20 March. pic.twitter.com/AJ5z21q31b
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 12, 2020
27th March
Ozark season 3 Jason Bateman’s dark turn as financial-planner-turned-drugs-lord Marty Byrde will return in a highly anticipated third season
Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbT
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2020
3rd April
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 4 The hugely popular Spanish crime drama is back
La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019
24th April
After Life season 2 We can look forward to the second run of Ricky Gervais’s dark and heartwarming comedy landing soon.
After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back! @rickygervais, too. But the dog!! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020
Also expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020…
The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons
Bridgerton – The drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to as solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time
Cursed Based on the forthcoming illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, this new take on the Arthurian legend follows teen heroine Nimue
David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet The celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen – expected in the spring
The Devil All the Time A psychological thriller set in 1960s Ohio, the latest film from Antonio Campos follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War. The impressive ensemble cast boasts Riley Keogh, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland among its stars
The Dig An impressive cast – including Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James – star in this drama about a widow who finds hidden riches on her property
Disenchantment Part 3 Matt Groening’s medieval adventure story will return for a third run
The End of the F***ing World season 2 Having already aired on Channel 4 to critical acclaim, the dark comedy-drama will soon land on Netflix
The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.
Eurovision Will Ferrell comedy that pokes fun at the Eurovision Song Contest, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country
Good Girls season 3 The comedy-drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run
The Haunting of Bly Manor An all-new story from the creators of Hill House, the show will focus on an entirely new family – and haunting
Jingle Jangle A Christmas musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences
The Last Thing He Wanted Dee Rees follows the excellent Mudbound with a second Netflix film, this time a political thriller about a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 presidential election to care for her father. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck
The Old Guard Comic-book adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages
Queer Eye season 5 After venturing to Japan, the fab five are back for a full series set in Philadelphia
The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name
Rebecca High Rise director Ben Wheatley provides his take on the classic Daphne du Maurier thriller, with a cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer
Space Force A comedy created by The Office US stars Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell, Space Force will follow a group of people tasked to establish the sixth branch of the US armed services, Space Force
The Umbrella Academy season 2 The dysfunctional family of superheroes will return after an explosive first season cliffhanger
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in this special choose-your-own-adventure episode
Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role
The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film
Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor) based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star
Click through to the next page to see January 2020’s Netflix releases