When is Narcos: Mexico season 3 coming out? Release date, cast for Netflix series

Ten new episodes of Narcos: Mexico dropped on Netflix on 13th February – the much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s hard-hitting debut.

If you’ve already binged the lot, you’re probably wondering what – if anything – comes next, especially after the season two finale seems to hint at major new developments in the war on drugs down Mexico way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Narcos: Mexico season three.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 release date: When is it out on Netflix?

Netflix is yet to officially order a third season of Narcos: Mexico, but fans of the series shouldn’t panic just yet – the streaming service typically makes a decision on the future of a show around a month after the latest season has dropped.

Cindy Holland – VP of Content Acquisition – has said that while Netflix “absolutely” checks the overnight performance of its shows, she and her colleagues wait for 28 days until deciding whether a show has reached its targets.

So the very earliest we could expect news on a renewal for Narcos: Mexico would be mid-March. As for when it’ll air…?

Netflix did in fact announce season two on 15th December 2018, almost exactly one month after season one launched, with the follow-up premiering on 13th February 2020. That’s a gap of around 14 months – if season three follows the same pattern, that we might expect it in May 2021.

How did Narcos: Mexico season 2 end?

Narcos: Mexico season two saw Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) reign as the supreme drug lord of Mexico come to an end, with the federation of cartels he’d worked so hard to unite (as seen in the first season) deciding to make their own way and turn their backs on him.

Cast out and with no more leverage to wield agains the government, Gallardo was finally taken into custody for his crimes – including the murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena (again, an event that took place in the first season).

Narcos: Mexico season 3 episodes: What will happen next?

Season two ends with a wrathful Felix telling his adversary Walt (Scoot McNairy) that, by capturing him, he’s only caused a bigger problem. “Now you’ll see what happens when the cage breaks open and all the animals run free,” he warns, in what feels like set up for more stories in the worlds of Narcos.

Elaborating on the meaning behind this scene to TV Guide, Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman said: “You can take out Pablo Escobar, or the Cali cartel, or Felix Gallardo and feel some sense of victory, but in reality, all you’ve done is swallow the spider to catch the fly.

“We all know how that ends; it just continues to accelerate into the chaos, which is very much the theme of this season. And so, to end with a moment where you realise we’ve accomplished nothing except for unleashing these animals, for the most part, [allows us to] begin the next chapter in the drug war, over which we’ll have less control than we had previously.”

With Gallardo behind bars, Newman suggested that the next drug lord to take centre stage could be Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who seized control of the Juárez Cartel after assassinating his boss Rafael Aguilar Guajardo.

“He was the Lord of the Skies,” said Newman, referring to Guajardo’s nickname that he earned because of the large fleet of jets he used to transport drugs.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 cast: Who’s returning?

Of the major cast members who’ve appeared in Narcos: Mexico, a return for Diego Luna as Felix Gallardo is not impossible, but unlikely. Gallardo is still alive, but has remained incarcerated since his arrest for Camarena’s murder, while Luna is set to start shooting on the Star Wars: Rogue One spin-off series featuring his character Cassian Andor later this year, which could clash with filming on Narcos: Mexico.

Likewise, Rafa Caro Quintero (Tenoch Huerta), Don Neto (Joaquin Cosio) and Isabella (Teresa Ruiz) are all incarcerated by the close of season two, making their return to the show unlikely – at least in major roles.

It’s more feasible that Scoot McNairy will reprise his role of DEA agent Walt Breslin, since – unlike many other characters in the series – Breslin is fictional, a composite character inspired by a number of different real-life agents, meaning his path going forward is totally uncharted.

Flavio Medina returning as Juan Abrego of the Gulf Cartel is also a safe bet, with exec producer Newman noting that Abrego was “a pretty enormous player in the ’90s and into the early 2000s.”

Newman has also suggested that while Chapo’s heyday is “still about 20 years away”, the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel “could be a factor” in the third season, so a return for actor Alejandro Edda is also looking good.

Narcos Mexico season 3 trailer: Is there a first look?

Not yet – though Netflix has been known to drop a teaser for the next season shortly after releasing a new batch of episodes, the fate of Narcos: Mexico is still up in the air which means we’ll be waiting a little while yet for new footage. Providing, of course, that a third season gets the green-light – the original Narcos did run to three seasons, before segueing into the Mexico-set companion series.

Narcos: Mexico seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix