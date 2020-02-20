The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next TV obsession? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so here’s our pick of some of the best television series on the streaming service right now.

Who knows? Your latest binge-watch could be here.

Updated 20th February 2020

After Life

Confirmed! The second season of Ricky Gervais’s bittersweet comedy exploring the difficult path back to a fulfilling life after the death of a spouse will arrive in April – so catch up on season one now. Gervais stars as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes… Watch on Netflix

Narcos/Narcos: Mexico

This is a spectacular Netflix series, too often unfairly written off as a successor to Breaking Bad. The story, based on real events, follows the never-ending game of cat and mouse between drug king Pablo Escobar, the Colombian authorities and the DEA. Season three reset, turning its attention to the new drug lords on the block the Cali Cartel. From there the anthology continues on to Mexico. Each piece of the puzzle makes the whole all the more assured. Watch on Netflix

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate puts in a career-best performance in Dead to Me, a brilliantly binge-worthy black comedy from writer Liz Feldman (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Two Broke Girls).

Here’s the set-up: two middle-aged women meet at a grief counselling session. They bond over mutual loss and become fast friends. However, one of them is guarding a dark secret that threatens to upend their friendship and derail both of their lives entirely. It’s a touching exploration of grief and female friendship with a gripping, soapy undercurrent that will have you dying to rush through all ten episodes to get to the shocking conclusion. Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now. Watch on Netflix

Unbelievable

This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. Three new stories dropped in June 2019, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix